Mercedes-Benz CLA180 Coupe's facelift keeps it fresh and smoothens out some rough edges

When Mercedes created the second-generation CLA model, it did a lot of things right. The car had eye-catching styling and a 'shark nose' inspired by the CLS, an upmarket and attractive interior, plus peppy performance. The fact that it cost less than a C-Class didn't hurt its proposition either.

Five years later, and with an all-electric successor already waiting in the wings, the CLA has received its de rigueur update that not only keeps it fresh, but also smoothens out some of its rough edges before the next-generation model arrives.

There were changes?

You're not alone in wondering if Mercedes even did anything to the CLA, since from afar, the car looks identical to its predecessor. However, the front end has been redesigned and now features a new bumper and headlights, while the grille looks a bit more recessed than before.

The rear end has been revised as well. There are new taillights with a different light signature, as well as smaller exhaust finishers compared to the previous model. I wonder if they've been minimised as part of the carmaker's transition from ICE (internal combustion engine) towards electric vehicles.

Anyway, the good news is that the new CLA looks just as sleek (if not even sleeker) than the pre-facelift model.

Even bigger changes are found inside. The infotainment for one, is now the second-generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system. It's quicker and more responsive than the outgoing unit and it also does away with the touchpad and shortcut keys on the centre console.

Interfacing with the system is primarily through the touchscreen, but you can also use the small touch sensors on the steering wheel to navigate the menus, which have also been simplified.

Speaking of which, the steering wheel controls are now the capacitive touch type. You can still press on some of them, of course, but things like adjusting the volume or scrolling through the dashboard options are all done via touch, or a rub, for that matter. Advances in technology are welcome, except when they make life more complicated. Perhaps Mercedes should have bucked this trend and kept more physical buttons, at least on the steering wheel.

Another improvement that would have been even more welcome are rear air vents. Perhaps they're available in more powerful variants, but they're absent here in the CLA180.

Electrified heart

The most significant improvement to the CLA is under the bonnet, where a 48-volt mild hybrid system now works with the turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine.

The mild hybrid system is equipped with a belt-driven starter generator that provides nearly imperceptible stop-starts. It also delivers an extra 10kW (13bhp) of power during low-speed take-offs, making the CLA180 feel perkier than its 130bhp and 230Nm of torque would suggest.

That said, the century sprint time of 9.4 seconds is surprisingly identical to the outgoing model's, even if the car feels more eager this time around.

More responsive, too, is the column-mounted gear selector. It used to take two tries to shift into reverse, but now, the gearshift lever works properly — a single tap is all you need when parking.

Though peppier than before, the CLA180 still isn't the car you'll seek to carve lines through corners. While the steering is accurate and placing the car is easy, it doesn't take much for the softly sprung suspension to give way to understeer, so throwing the 'four-door coupe' around is less fun than expected.

But buyers will be glad to know that the car's ride quality will leave passengers' feathers unruffled, and despite being an 'entry-level' Mercedes saloon, you'll still get the flavour of what the brand's higher-end models offer.

Still an eye-catcher

Mercedes got the formula for the CLA right the first time, and when this happens, a carmaker doesn't have to massively overhaul the model when it comes time to refresh it.

The CLA is still the swanky 'four-door coupe' that brings buyers to the tri-star brand. Even if SUVs are the preferred body style today, the CLA remains one of the few saloons that attracts drivers.

And if you still prefer ICE (internal combustion engines) to electric motors, this updated model — with its improved user experience and driving performance — could be your cup of tea.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.