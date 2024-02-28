McLaren launches the new Artura Spider: A hybrid convertible supercar with 690hp that goes 330kmh

McLaren has revealed the new Artura Spider, the second Artura model and McLaren's first-ever convertible with a hybrid powertrain, has been given significant upgrades to power, performance, and driver engagement.

The new model year 2025 (MY25) Artura Spider has been launched alongside an updated Artura Coupe, with both cars seeing upgrades to the existing Artura platform. The MY25 Artura now produces more power from its turbocharged 3-litre V6 and E-motor with a combined output of 690hp and 720Nm of torque.

The new Artura Spider (left) alongside the Artura Coupe (right).

McLaren boasts that the Artura Spider's acceleration figures are almost identical to that of the Coupe, with 0-100km/h done in 3.0 seconds, 0-200km/h in 8.4 seconds, and 0-300km/h in just 21.6 seconds. The top speed of the Spider also matches that of the Coupe's at 330km/h.

The Artura Spider is also the lightest convertible in its class with a kerb weight of just 1,560kg, only 62kg more than the Coupe even with an electrically operated folding hard top that goes up and down in 11 seconds. McLaren's Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) technology also means that despite the lack of a fixed roof, the Spider doesn't suffer from any loss in rigidity.

For MY25 Arturas, the V6 combustion engine has been recalibrated to produce an additional 20hp resulting in overall power increasing to 690hp. Peak torque remains at 720Nm but its delivery has been optimised through changes in its mapping. McLaren is also offering this engine recalibration free-of-charge to existing Artura owners, with a timeline for this initiative now being worked on by McLaren Singapore.

The V6 engine is paired with an electric motor located in the transmission bell housing that produces 94hp and 225Nm of torque on its own. The motor has an accompanying 7.4kWh battery that gives the Artura 33km of pure-electric driving range, an increase over the MY24 Artura. The transmission itself in MY25 Arturas has also been improved with an electronically controlled differential and gearshifts 25per cent faster than before.

McLaren has also enhanced the exhaust system of the new Arturas, with a revised valved exhaust system that is supposed to generate a "cleaner" sound than before. An optional sports exhaust system is also available with a further enhanced soundtrack than stock.

The optional 10-spoke Calibre Super-Lightweight wheel.

The new Arturas are fitted with Pirelli P Zero tyres and carbon ceramic brakes as standard for optimum grip and braking performance. In addition to the conventional Launch Control function, McLaren has also introduced a new "Spinning Wheel Pull-Away" feature (essentially a rolling burnout button) that allows for "dramatic wheelspin when accelerating from a standstill".

The Artura Spider also features a heated rear screen that can be raised or lowered to reduce wind buffeting when the roof is down and to let exhaust sound into the cabin when the roof is raised. The Retractable Hard Top (RHT) itself is made from carbon fibre and composite materials but can be configured with an electrochromic glass panel that can switch between transparent and opaque at the push of a button.

The cabin of the Artura Spider can be trimmed in either performance or luxury materials depending on the driver's preference. The steering wheel is free of buttons and controls save for the shift paddles mounted on the back of the wheel.

McLaren's infotainment and connectivity system (MIS II) makes use of two high-definition screens through which the driver can access all of the car's functions. Smartphone mirroring with Apple CarPlay is offered as standard, with wireless charging available as an option. A Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker surround sound system is also available as an optional extra.

Driver assistance and safety features are also available on the Artura Spider and Coupe with Lane Departure Warning and Road Sign Recognition fitted as standard and other features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High-Beam, and Blindspot Monitoring available as options.

All new Arturas come as standard with a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, a 6-year/ 75,000km battery warranty, a 3-year service plan, and a 5-year roadside assistance package.

Both the new Artura Spider and updated Artura Coupe are now available to order, with delivery set to begin from mid-2024. Please visit the McLaren website for more information on the new McLaren Artura Spider and Artura Coupe as well as an online configurator that allows customers to explore colour and equipment choices on all McLaren models.

ALSO READ: 1 of 50 BMW 3.0 CSLs worldwide now on display at BMW Eurokars Experience Centre

This article was first published in Motorist.