BMW i Vision Dee to be showcased in Singapore

BMW will be showcasing its i Vision Dee concept car in Singapore this weekend, with the car representing the BMW Group's vision of a future digital automotive experience. The car will be a part of the BMW Joy Electrified event, where visitors will get to learn more about the company's sustainable efforts, and test drive the latest range of BMW i Vehicles.

The i Vision Dee concept was first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas earlier this year, and the car is making its rounds on the global circuit, having been showcased in Germany and China prior to its South East Asian debut in Singapore.

Lars Nielsen, Managing Director of BMW Group Asia, says that the i Vision Dee "exemplifies the full potential of digitalisation that will transform the car into an intelligent companion," and adds that, "It demonstrates what is possible when hardware and software merge and is about the perfect integration of virtual and physical experiences."

The Dee stands for Digital Emotional Experience, and it takes the form of a futuristic mid-size sedan. The front fascia uses what BMW calls 'phygital' (physical and digital) icons, which combines graphics, lights and sounds to create a personalised welcome greeting.

The car can display numerous facial expressions using its headlights and closed grille, and in effect talk to people and express emotions such as joy or excitement. The side window can also project an avatar image of the driver as part of the welcome experience.

Inside, the i Vision Dee features an expanded version of BMW's head up display technology, with relevant images and graphics projected across the entire width of the windscreen.

The display is only seen when activated, and it otherwise hidden when not in use, and serves to demonstrate the potential for future projection technology that may be possible for use in future models.

The i Vision Dee will be on display at the Suntec City Atrium at the Convention Centre from July 27 to 30, from 10am to 10pm, as part of the BMW Joy Electrified event. Matthias Junghanns, Director Automotive Design at BMW Designworks Shanghai, who worked on developing the i Vision Dee, will also be on hand to deliver presentations daily to offer insights to the design and tech of the concept.

ALSO READ: Updated BMW X5 and X6 land in Singapore

This article was first published in CarBuyer.