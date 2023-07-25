Updated BMW X5 and X6 lands in Singapore

SINGAPORE - BMW has introduced the updated versions of its X5 and X6 large SUVs in Singapore, with both models featuring revised styling, significant upgrades to the interior, and a new engine with mild hybrid technology.

Prices start at $506,888 inclusive of COE for the X5 xDrive40i M Sport, and $525,888 with COE for the X6 xDrive40i M Sport.

Externally, the X5 gets new slimmer headlights, with arrow-shaped daytime running lights that point outwards. The headlights themselves are matrix LED items with adaptive control, and come standard with non-dazzling high beam function.

Other design updates on the X5 include the air intakes on the front bumper and side panel, as well as mildly revised rear lights.

The X6 also gets a similar slim headlight redesign, and the car now also comes with the M Sport package as standard, which features an aggressive-looking lower front bumper treatment, and numerous gloss black styling elements, as well as new M Sport side skirts and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes.

Inside, both the X5 and X6 now get the BMW Curved Display that's been seen on newer BMW models of late, and combines the 12.3-inch driver information display with the 14.9-inch infotainment display in one large screen.

The gear selector lever has also been redesigned, and there is a new ambient LED light bar illuminating the front passenger space.

Both models, in xDrive40i guise, gets a new three-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 381hp and 520Nm of torque, and comes with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, which offers an added boost of 12hp and 200Nm of torque.

The new engine represents a 47hp and 70Nm increase over the previous version, and both models now accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds.

The arrival of the updated X5 and X6 continues a busy year for BMW in Singapore, and follows on from other new models launched this year like the 3 Series Touring and updated versions of the 3 Series and 2 Series Active Tourer, as well as high performance M models like the M3 Touring, M2 Coupe and XM, while the new 5 Series is expected to land here before the year is out.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.