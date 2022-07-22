BMW launches the M4 Convertible in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The new BMW M4 Convertible has now arrived in Singapore, but it is available on an indent basis only. If you're interested in one, it will cost you $563,888 with COE.

As reported in our news story a year ago, the M4 Convertible is available only in Competition trim with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive, and in this form, it produces 510hp and 650Nm of torque.

Like the 4 Series Convertible, the M4 Convertible features a fabric folding rooftop that folds down in 18 seconds. The fabric roof is also 40 per cent lighter than its predecessor's retractable hardtop.

When driving with the top down, you get 300 litres of luggage space, an increase of 80 litres. With the roof up, the boot's capacity increases to 385 litres.

The M4 Convertible has received a model-specific body stiffening, including bracing elements, a high chassis mounting and torsional stiffness of the body structure, and a package of torsion struts at the rear of the body.

As a full-fledged M car, the M4 Convertible gets flared wheel arches, 19-inch M light alloy wheels at the front and 20-inch wheels at the rear.

There are also M-side Gills integrated into the front side panels and extended side sills which combine with the attachment parts for the front and rear aprons to form a black band around the whole of the car.

Just like the M4 Competition, the M4 Convertible features a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine that produces 510hp and 650 Nm of torque. The zero to 100km/h sprint takes a breathtaking 3.7 seconds, while 0 to 200km/h clocks in at 13.1 seconds.

The engine channels its power to all four wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. This combined with the M4 convertible's enhanced traction through the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system explains its stunning acceleration times.

The all-new M4 Convertible is not shy regarding M performance bits. You get a thick-rimmed M steering wheel with gearshift paddles, M-specific gear lever, neck warmers and racy-feeling sports seats as standard (Merino leather).

If you like your M4 Convertible to feel more like a race car, carbon fibre buckets are also available as option, and - for the first time, seat ventilation too.

The M4 Convertible isn't the only car BMW has debuted locally too. A week ago, BMW launched its first high-performance electric M car - the i4 M50 sedan which is priced from $413,000 with COE.

