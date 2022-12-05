BMW launches new Cat A-friendly third-gen X1 SUV in Singapore

SINGAPORE - BMW has released its new X1 SUV in Singapore with two variants – the X1 sDrive16i xLine and the X1 sDrive16i M Sport Priced at $243,888 and $245,888 with COE, respectively.

We first saw the X1 when BMW revealed it alongside the first iX1 back in June this year, with the third-generation of BMW’s popular compact SUV slightly upsized and more digital inside. It’s borrowed many of the more luxurious elements we saw in the new 2 Series Active Tourer, including a more dramatic cabin with improved materials and design, more ambient lighting, and more space all around.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The new BMW X1, claims BMW, has a more muscular, dominant presence, with a newer, larger grille that merges in the middle.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

All model variants now feature larger air intakes, accentuating the sporty genes of the new BMW X1. Another highlight worth mentioning is the driver’s side exterior mirror, which projects a two-tone LED “X1” image when the car is unlocked. The new X1 also gets new exhaust tailpipes, with an increase in diameter from 70 mm to 90 mm. The four-cylinder variants get twin tailpipes.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

In-person, we think the new X3 brings more road presence than its predecessor – it looks larger, thanks to the taller lights, and the sculpted bonnet, not to mention the striking orange colour of the xLine model shown here.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The X1 now comes available with new exterior colour shades such as Jucaro Beige metallic, Misano Blue metallic (for the M Sport variant) and the ultra-exclusive BMW Individual Storm Bay metallic. The new BMW X1 comes as standard with 19-inch light-alloy wheels (sDrive16i xLine) while opting for the M Sport variant gets you 19-inch M light-alloy wheels.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

There is only one engine choice at launch, and that’s the X1 sDrive16i. It packs a three-cylinder inline engine that produces 122hp and 230 Nm of torque, and the output means that it qualifies for a Category A COE for the very first time. With this engine, the X1 takes 10.5 seconds in the 0 to 100km/h sprint, with a top speed of 200km/h. Fuel efficiency clocks in at 6.8L/100km.

There is no mild hybrid system or electrification on the sDrive16i, and curiously that makes the car less efficient – on paper – than the previous X1 we tested, the popular sDrive18i.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

From the cockpit, you are greeted with a Widescreen display Curved display that comprises a 10.25-inch instrument display and a 10.7-inch Touchscreen that runs on BMW’s OS8 operating system. You also get a wireless charging tray that comes as standard.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The X1 also comes with an array of driver’s safety assistance features such as Parking Assistant, Active Park Distance Control (a system that supports you during parking and manoeuvring), Reversing assistant (a system that reverses the vehicle out on the same line it took while moving forward), Lateral parking aid (a parking assistant that finds suitable parking space and supports you when parallel parking), Rear View Camera all coming as standard in both variants.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The X1 has grown slightly, which BMW says translates into a more interior room.

As mentioned in our first story, it’s longer, wider and taller by 53mm, 24mm and 44mm respectively, with a 22mm stretch to its wheelbase.

The X1 comes with BMW’s Sensatec upholstery as standard, while M safety belts in a customary M design are available as an option for the M Sport variant. The interior seats can be folded down into three sections (40:20:40) as standard, enabling considerable scope for variability when it comes to stowing and transporting large items. The rear seats can be adjusted fore and aft, the two sections of the 60:40 split seat surface sliding forward independently by up to 13 cm.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

At the back, the X1 offers 505 litres of boot space which can be expanded up to 1,550 -litres with an automatic tailgate coming as standard as well as hands-free opening courtesy of the standard Comfort Access system.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.