BMW M celebrates 50 years with limited edition M3, M4, and M RR from Motorrad

Hast du etwas Zeit für BMW M? The high-performance arm of BMW, BMW M, celebrates its 50th year anniversary with the BMW M 50 Jahre edition of the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe.

For those of us who have yet to complete our German lessons on Duolingo, Jahre means 'years' in German.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Celebrations in Singapore kicked off with BMW Singapore and Performance Munich Autos gathering at Gillman Barracks to form the number 50 with their own BMW M cars.

With 55 cars taking part, the formation lands in the Singapore Book of Records for Largest Gathering of BMW M Cars in Singapore.

On May 24, 1972, the partnership agreement for BMW Motorsport GmbH was signed and half a century later, their two most successful models are being sold in limited editions with anniversary-exclusive designs to commemorate.

BMW M3 Sedan 50 Jahre Edition.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

BMW M4 50 Jahre Edition.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe, the brand's most successful M cars will be available in Singapore in the 50 Jahre Edition.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The classic "BMW Motorsport" logo can be found on the front, rear, and wheel hubs of all 50 Jahre special editions.

Colours that pay homage to BMW M's various eras like Dakar Yellow, Macao Blue, Imola Red, and Frozen Marina Bay Blue will be available for customers to choose from.

BMW M Performance parts will also be available across the range from the M135i to the M8.

Update: The Singapore editions of the M3 and M4 50 Jahre Edition have different features from what will be available globally.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

PHOTO: CarBuyer

PHOTO: CarBuyer

In the European markets, the interior of the M3 sedan sits "Edition 50 Jahre BMW M" lettering on the door sill, and stripes on the headrests of the front and outer rear seats.

The centre console also bears the inscription "M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M", along with the reference "1/500" to number the 500 models that will be sold in the US and Canadian markets, but not in Singapore.

M sport seats are standard and feature an exclusive seam pattern. M carbon bucket seats are also available.

Forged wheels, rear spoiler, and tailpipe trims are all available in M Performance trim.

Which high-performance BMW 3 Series is the one for you?

PHOTO: CarBuyer

PHOTO: CarBuyer

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Like the M3, you'll find "Edition 50 Jahre BMW M" lettering on the door sill of the M4 Coupe, and the inscription "M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M" on the centre console.

Headrests on the standard M sport seats bear the same lettering.

The M4 Coupe is also available in Fire Orange and Stratus Grey in the Chinese market to commemorate the Year of the Tiger alongside 50 years of BMW M.

The celebrations don't stop there either as bikers get a treat too with the M 1000 RR 50 Years M anniversary model from BMW Motorrad.

The M RR 50 Years M is fitted with M Competition Package as standard, and can only be ordered between now till Nov 30, 2022.

The M3 Competition 50 Jahre retails for $545,888 with COE while the M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre is priced at $550,888 as of May 24. 50 units will be made available in Singapore.

ALSO READ: BMW's limited-edition M4 CSL celebrates 50 years of M and 1 last hurrah before the inevitability of electricity

This article was first published in CarBuyer.