BMW M135i gets tweaked suspension and bold new colours

BMW has updated its M135i performance hatchback for increased handling and more standout style.

To start, the car now gets new camber values for its front wheels. These have been increased to optimise absorption of lateral forces when powering through corners.

A new hydromount is also now used at the front suspension wishbones.

The the rear axle, meanwhile, the mounts for the trailing and control arms have been redesigned. The spring and damping systems of the car have also undergone a recalibration.

The car’s new colours come courtesy of the latest upgrades to the paint shop at the Leipzig plant, where the hatchback is manufactured.

These changes are said to improve roll behaviour in corners while improving the car’s steering feel.

Also new for the BMW M135i is its engine’s soundtrack.

Played through its twin-tailpipe exhaust and amplified through the audio system’s speakers, it is said to now better convey the signature 4-cylinder engine note of a BMW M model more authentically than ever.

Finally, the car is getting a new selection of striking paint finishes. These options include the M paint shade Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic, as well as the Frozen Orange metallic.

That said, if you’re not looking to stand out as much there’s also a new Frozen Pure Grey finish.

