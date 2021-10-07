New BMW 2 Series Active Tourer launched, sports larger kidney grilles and smaller headlights

BMW launches its new 2 Series Active Tourer! This new generation aligns its compact crossover with design cues from other more premium BMW offerings.

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer sports refreshingly clean and minimalistic exterior surfaces for a sense of sportiness.

This also highlights the car's new front fascia - you'd find an enlarged pair of BMW's kidney grilles, not too dissimilar to those you'd find on larger BMW SUVs and slimmer headlights as compared to its predecessor.

The new car also has a much more heavily raked A-pillars, flush-fitting door handles and slim C-pillars. The new shoulder line also helps improve all-around visibility.

PHOTO: BMW

Four variants will be made available at launch, with two plug-in hybrids set to join the lineup in the summer of 2022.

The range-topping 223i will have 218bhp, while the 220i, 218i, and the diesel-powered 218d will have 170bhp, 136bhp and 150bhp respectively.

ALSO READ: BMW unveils latest i4 and iX EVs, available in Singapore from November 2021

The 223i and 220i will also come with BMW's new 48V mild-hybrid technology. At the heart of the new system is a revised electric motor that now packs 19bhp.

The interior is where you'd find plenty of equipment borrowed from the BMW iX technology flagship. Its slim instrument panel, Curved Display, "floating" armrest with integrated control panel, were all borrowed from the iX.

PHOTO: BMW

This is also where you'd find five seats that offer superior long-distance comfort for its occupants as compared to its predecessor.

Newly developed and adjustable, you can option your car in Sensatec perforated or Vernasca leather. Electric seat adjustment with memory function and sports seats are also available.

Apart from the base model, the car can also be had in a Luxury Line trim, or with an M-Sport pack. Regardless of equipment level, two non-metallic and nine metallic paint finishes are available for the exterior.

PHOTO: BMW

Standard kit for the base model includes Cruise Control with brake function, Lane Departure Warning, the Evasion Assistant and front-collision warning and Parking Assistant.

Options include Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Active Navigation, the exit warning function, the BMW Head-Up Display and the Surround View, Remote 3D View, BMW Drive Recorder and Remote Theft Recorder functions.

LED headlights are standard across the range, with more expensive variants sporting adaptive units with adjustable beam patterns. This can be optioned on a base model too if you so choose!

ALSO READ: Car review: BMW iX3 impresses with its electric capability and efficiency

This article was first published in Motorist.