BMW M2's Singapore pricing announced

BMW Asia has now officially announced the pricing of the new M2 in Singapore. The car, which was recently showcased at a special preview event, will set you back nearly half a million dollars, at $499,888 inclusive of COE.

As previously detailed in our news coverage, as well as our exclusive overseas first drive in America, the new M2 packs a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine that produces 460hp and 550Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. 0-100km/h comes up in 4.1 seconds, and top speed is electronically-limited to 250km/h, although this can be increased to 285km/h if the M Driver's Package is specced.

BMW Asia has also said that it will be bringing in the M2 Purist Edition, which will come with a six-speed manual gearbox, special M Carbon bucket seats, as well as the aforementioned M Driver's Package. However, it has not confirmed the arrival date or the final pricing of the Purist Edition as of yet.

ALSO READ: Look out Mr Bond, the Aston Martin DB11 successor is coming

This article was first published in CarBuyer.