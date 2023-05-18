Look out Mr Bond, the Aston Martin DB11 successor is coming

GAYDON, UK - Aston Martin has just revealed teaser images of the successor to the Aston Martin DB11, heralding a new dawn for the brand's next-generation luxury GT.

According to the brand, the new DB bloodline will deviate from the conventional norms of what we'd expect of a GT vehicle and be the personification of the brand's core values of high-performance and ultra-luxury. The new generation of AM models will combine prodigious performance and pinpoint driving dynamics, along with seamless integration of advanced technologies and superb craftsmanship.

Based on what we can discern from the silhouette, the upcoming DB appears to be a front-mid engined (engine over the front axle) grand tourer with a long bonnet and a passenger cab that could accommodate a two plus two configuration.

The centre console is a massive deviation from the current flock of Aston Martins, with a touch panel set just beneath the HVAC vents and a bevvy of physical buttons and scroll wheels for the climate control and volume settings. No details on the user interface just yet, but it appears that the new DB ditches the Mercedes-based command infotainment system used in the current generation DB11.

Exact specifications have yet to be revealed, but the new DB could carry on the V12 mantle by utilising a reworked version of the 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 from the outgoing Aston Martin DB11, or it could use the Mercedes-AMG sourced four-litre biturbo V8 in the V8-powered DB11 and Vantage. Though we should expect increased power figures over the outgoing cars, especially so if Aston Martin quotes "prodigious performance".

The late Sir Sean Connery and the Aston Martin DB5 from 'Goldfinger'.

Aston Martins have typically been associated with the chivalrous and enigmatic gentleman spy, James Bond. So if what they're saying about the car rings true, we could perhaps be looking at 007's new ride. When there's a replacement actor for the suave British spy, that is.

The full car will be revealed on May 24, so we'd have to wait to find out if the new DB will be one that's fit for James Bond.

