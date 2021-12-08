BMW reveals 2022 line-up for Singapore

2021 has been a milestone-setting year for BMW with their introduction of the BMW iX flagships in Singapore. In 2022, they aim to head further beyond with a packed line-up waiting to be launched in every quarter.

The line-up includes multiple electric-powered vehicles along with models for the high-performance M Series and the Luxury Class.

The line-up of 2022 serves to further cement the brand's market share of premium vehicles in Singapore.

1. BMW 2 Series Coupe and Active Tourer (Q1 2022)

PHOTO: BMW

The 2 Series encapsulates the essence of BMW and both the Coupe and Active Tourer will likely well in 2022 with decent updates.

The 2 Series Coupe comes in two models, 230i and M240i xDrive.

230i offers a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine generating 255hp and 399Nm of torque. The economical model provides an eight-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive.

M240i xDrive on the other hand is an upgrade option for those who want more from the 230i.

It is packed with a powerful turbocharged 3.0L six-cylinder engine that generates a staggering 382hp with 500Nm of torque. 8-Speed Automatic and an All-Wheel Drive setup provide more stability and handling.

PHOTO: BMW

The 2 Series Active Tourer comes with four variants with two plug-in hybrids.

The top-tier 223i generates a solid 221hp. The 220i, 218i, and diesel-powered 218d have 172hp, 138hp and 152hp respectively.

The 223i and 220i also come with BMW's new 48V mild-hybrid technology featuring a new system powered by a revised electric motor that now packs 19hp.

The perk of owning this 5-door hatchback is its generous 470-litres boot space.

2. BMW i4 (Q1 2022)

PHOTO: BMW

Yes, the BMW i4 is a modern electric vehicle (EV) and the future is now. There will be two i4 variants getting launched in 2022: eDrive40 and M50.

The eDrive40 utilise a single electric motor attached to the rear axle. Overall, it produced a decent 335 hp and 430Nm of torque.

For those looking for an EV luxurious speedster, the M50 is fantastic. 536 hp, 794 Nm of torque, sprinting 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds. Those are not common specs for a luxury car but BMW is revolutionising the status quo of the performance luxury segment.

3. BMW 8 Series Coupe and Grand Coupe (Q2 2022)

PHOTO: CarBuzz

The 8 Series comes at twice the value of the 4 series. Is it justified? Absolutely! Competitors for the 8 Series include the Porsche 911 and the luxurious Lexus LC.

To fend of its opponents, BMW packed the new 8 Series Coupe, M850i, with a 4.4L V8 that powers a whopping 523hp to accelerate the car from 0-100km/h in four seconds flat.

PHOTO: CarAndDriver

On the other hand, the 8 Series Grand Coupe welcomes its newest addition to their line-up, the Alpina B8 model.

Entering the prestigious Grand category means top-tier performance which is fulfilled by a twin-turbo V8 generating 612hp and acceleration of 3.4 seconds to complete the century sprint.

4. BMW M8 Competition Coupe and Grand Coupe (Q2 2022)

PHOTO: CarBuzz

Large powerful engines provide awe-inspiring performance that maximises thrill and pleasure with comfortable seats that cushion the forceful push-back when one steps on the pedal of this beastly, high torque vehicle.

The base model M8 Competition Coupe features a 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 with 617hp and 750Nm of torque. The interior is luxurious with premium carbon-fibre M bucket seats.

Paired with great suspension, the M8 Competition Coupe is incredibly comfortable to ride in.

PHOTO: CarBuzz

The M8 Competition Grand Coupe edition utilised the same engine with identical specs but seats five people instead.

5. BMW 3 Series

PHOTO: CarBuzz

The newly revealed BMW 3 Series includes a gas and hybrid version. The base model of the gas variant, 330i RWD, has an output of 255hp and 400Nm of torque from a Turbo 2.0L four-cylinder.

The base model of the hybrid version, 330e, packs a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine under the hood that delivers a total output of 288hp and 420Nm of torque with the aid of an electric traction motor.

Both models feature spacious, luxurious cabins with precise handling to perfect the driving experience along with its user-friendly infotainment system.

6. BMW X7 (Q3 2022)

PHOTO: CarBuzz

BMW X7 is a full-size SUV with a bold exterior. At entry-level, the 3.0L inline-6 provides 335 hp and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds. Impressive for an SUV. Boot space is generous with a total of 320 litres.

The X7 is optimised to enhance the driving experience. The 8-speed transmission is perfectly tuned with loads of interior features such as heating functionality and a panoramic moonroof.

There's blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, and lane departure warning that improves driver safety.

7. BMW X1 (Q4 2022)

PHOTO: CarBuzz

Another SUV will be released near the end of 2022, the X1. As a modest version of the X7, it still provides decent performance with its 2.0L Turbo Inline-4 that produces 228 hp with 350Nm of torque.

The X1 received design updates in 2022 that provided a larger kidney grille along with rounded edges and slimmer headlights to create a modern, aesthetic exterior.

8. BMW 7 Series (Q4 2022)

PHOTO: CarBuzz

Late 2022 welcomes the 7 Series range in three different ranges, distinct by their powertrain.

The base model 740i utilises a turbocharged 3.0L inline-6 that generates 335hp while the 750i xDrive and M760i xDrive feature a 4.4L Twin Turbo V8 that produces 523hp and a 6.6L V12 that makes 600hp respectively.

In terms of its exterior, it is characterised by an opulent interior, robust exterior, and excellent rear passenger space.

9. BMW I7 (Q4 2022)

PHOTO: CarBuzz

At the time of writing, the i7 is still in its prototype phase and the specs have not been finalised. However, BMW has teased the luxury electric sedan by testing it on ice.

This is a highly anticipated vehicle as the i7 is built to be the highest performing 7 series yet.

Details on the rest of the car should be revealed soon, so stay tuned!

READ ALSO: Audi unveils 2022 line-up for Singapore

This article was first published in Motorist.