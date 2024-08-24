BMW reveals new M5 Touring

If you've been eyeing the M5 Sedan revealed just a few months ago but think you'll need more than its offered 466 litres of boot space, BMW now has just the thing for you.

This new BMW M5 Touring comes with the same plug-in hybrid drivetrain that makes use of a 4.4-litre V8 engine as in the M5 Sedan. We're sure no reminders are necessary but if you need it quick refresh, this drivetrain offers a system total of 717bhp and 1,000Nm of torque.

But at the back is where things get changed up. Total boot space here now reaches 500 litres, and if you fold the rear seats back, this can swell to a total of 1,630 litres.

You're surely also curious about total weight, so here goes: This BMW M5 Touring has gained a further 40kg, so total with for the estate is now 2,475kg. BMW states that the car will take 3.6 seconds to complete the century sprint, just 0.1 seconds more than the sedan.

On the outside, the BMW M5 Touring comes as standard with a grille that sports the firm's Iconic Glow contour lighting, while at the back, the taillights differ from those on the M5 Sedan by stretching upwards when they reach the car's flanks.

Flared wheel arches, muscular shoulders, and a long roofline will hint to the less informed of this car's sporty intentions.

All this then sits atop a platform that makes use of a double-wishbone suspension design at the front axle and a five-link design at the rear, all complete with model-specific tuning. Included as standard is an adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers.

Also fitted as standard are M Compound brakes, although M Carbon ceramic brakes are also available as an added option.

In the cabin, the BMW M5 Touring gets an M leather steering wheel, M multifunction seats, M-specific readouts on the BMW Curved Display and the standard BMW Head-Up Display. Also present here is the firm's Interaction Bar, four-zone automatic climate control, M-specific interior lighting and a Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System.

Customers may additionally add to the M5 Touring options that include a heated steering wheel, active seat ventilation, and a panoramic glass sunroof.

The BMW M5 Touring is set to make its world premiere at Monterey Car Week in California, US. The market launch of the car is currently set for November 2024. The BMW M5 Touring will be manufactured at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.