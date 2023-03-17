BMW teases eighth-generation 5 series, i5, and i5 Touring

At BMW Group's Annual Conference, the company announced that the eighth generation of the 5 Series Sedan will be making its worldwide debut in October 2023.

Alongside that, BMW will be introducing the i5, an all-electric version of the 5 Series Sedan, making BMW's offerings in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market even more comprehensive.

The 5 Series Sedan will thus be offered in all-electric and plug-in hybrid variants, powered by petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild hybrid technology. As to the question of which variants will be making their way here to Singapore, we will have to wait and see.

The upcoming 5 Series Sedan will feature BMW Operating System 8.5, newer than the pretty-new BMW OS 8 found in the über-luxurious flagship 7 Series Sedan and all-electric i7. This will run on the familiar BMW Curved Display.

BMW will also be making the 5 Series Sedan available as an all-electric BMW M Performance model, a lá the i4 M50.

Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse shares "[The i4 M50] was the best-best-selling BMW M model worldwide in 2022. A fully electric Performance model from BMW M GmbH will also be included in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan line-up."

Touring fans can also look forward to the new 5 Series Touring, which is particularly popular in Europe. Spring of 2024 will then see the introduction of the BMW i5 Touring to expand its EV offering.

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan is expected to launch worldwide in October 2023.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.