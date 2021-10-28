BMW unveils latest 2 Series & 4 Series coupes, available in Singapore from end 2021

BMW has recently launched their two new coupes via an online conference.

The BMW 2 Series Coupe and 4 Series Gran Coupe will be available for deliveries from Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 respectively.

The new models are geared mainly at enthusiasts, offering fun and dynamic driving experiences coupled with elegance and premium comfort, traits which the famed German marque is known for.

Compact, powerful 2 Series Coupe

PHOTO: BMW Asia

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe embodies sporting prowess in a particularly concentrated form, with a vehicle concept focused squarely on dynamic excellence and sophisticated chassis technology.

It follows in the tyre tracks of the legendary BMW 02, which 55 years ago lit the fuse for the brand's recent history of compact and irresistibly sporty two-door models.

As well as noticeable gains in dynamic ability, the new BMW 2 Series Coupe also offers a premium cabin ambience and cutting-edge innovations.

PHOTO: BMW Asia

Three variants will be offered for the BMW 2 Series Coupe.

The base 220i will be powered by a new four-cylinder petrol engine producing 184 hp and 300 Nm of torque, enabling it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds.

For customers wanting more performance, a six-cylinder three-litre engine now exists in the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupe.

Churning out a healthy 374 hp and with 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, the M240i accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 4.3 seconds.

For the diesel variant, the new BMW 220d Coupe comes with a four-cylinder engine coupled with two-stage turbocharging and 48V mild-hybrid technology.

The two-litre unit develops a maximum output of 190 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm. It slots in-between the other two models with a 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds.

PHOTO: BMW Asia

All models will come with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission as standard.

An optional eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission boasts even sharper gearshifts and is standard in the BMW M240i xDrive Coupe.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe enhances safety and comfort with a wide selection of driver assistance systems.

Standard equipment includes front-collision warning, Speed Limit Info, Lane Departure Warning and Cruise Control with brake function.

Elegant and dynamic 4 Series

PHOTO: BMW Asia

The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is set to impress customers with its noticeably enhanced driving dynamics, a sharper design in line with BMW's new design language, a refined premium feel for its interior and new cutting edge innovations.

The model will come in a variety of trim levels.

The entry-level 420i Gran Coupe comes with a four-cylinder petrol engine producing 184 hp and 300Nm of torque and can perform the century sprint in 7.9 seconds.

The range-topping M440i xDrive Gran Coupe is the powerhouse of the group, powered by a 374 hp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine with 500 Nm of torque, and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

Alternatively, a 190 hp four-cylinder diesel engine with 400Nm of torque can be found under the bonnet of both the BMW 420d Gran Coupe and BMW 420d xDrive Gran Coupe.

PHOTO: BMW Asia

In the BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe and diesel variants of the new car, mild hybrid technology further increases dynamism and efficiency with a 48V starter-generator.

This provides an extra 11 hp when accelerating or when a quick burst of speed is needed.

All models are paired with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission as standard, with the M440i receiving an improved eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

The sporting characteristics of the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe are also well served by a low centre of gravity and almost 50:50 weight distribution.

An active air flap control system comprising flaps at the top and bottom, plus air curtains and an almost completely sealed underbody help to optimise the car's aerodynamics.

PHOTO: BMW Asia

40 assistance functions designed to enable safe driving and parking will be available as standard or options for the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

All models will come with front collision warning, Speed Limit Info, Lane Departure Warning, Park Distance Control, the Reversing Assist Camera and Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant.

With global sales for the 4 Series Gran Coupe slated to begin in end 2021, followed by the BMW 2 Series Coupe in Q1 of 2022, prospective customers would not have to wait long before these new coupes become available on our shores.

This article was first published in Motorist.