BMW unveils sleek new 1 Series hatchback

BMW has revealed its updated 1 Series.

The premium hatchback has grown lengthwise by 42mm to a new total of 4,361mm, although the total wheelbase of 2,670mm has been retained. The car also now measures in at 1,800mm wide, and has grown 25mm taller, so it now stands 1,459mm tall.

Not that that's anything to worry about, because it still looks sportier than ever.

Up front, the car's front is said to now sit lower to the road than before. This front also now houses a grille that gets both vertical and diagonal bars, while the car's head lights now get vertical elements for its daytime running lights which double as the turn indicators. Adaptive LED head lights, complete with blue accents, will be available as an added option for the 1 Series.

Viewed from the side, the 1 Series continues to offer a wedge-shaped silhouette, and now comes with a "1" graphic element on its Hofmeister kink on the C-pillar. The hatchback also gets a long roof spoiler at the rear, alongside a black diffuser-style insert within its rear apron.

Step within the BMW 1 Series and you'll find the hatchback now makes use of the firm's Curved Display, which makes use of a 10.25-inch Information Display and a 10.7-inch Control Display and runs the firm's latest Operating System 9. Smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also comes as standard in this BMW 1 Series.

BMW additionally states that the standard seats utilised in the hatchback have now been redesigned to offer more comfort on long journeys. Customers will be able to opt for Sport seats upholstered in recycled polyester, or M sport seats, while a perforated Veganza seat surface is also available.

And underneath all this, BMW states that the car has also received new shock absorbers, while the caster of its front wheels have been increased by 20 per cent for increased directional stability and steering feedback.

Petrol-burning options offered at launch include the BMW 120 (BMW has ditched the use of the letter "I" for its petrol-burning models in its nomenclature, reserving it solely for its electric vehicles), which gets a 154bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine that will see the hatchback sprinting to 100km/h from a standstill in 7.8 seconds.

A BMW M135 xDrive is also available, which makes use of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder which develops a total of 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, allowing the car to complete the century sprint in 4.9 seconds. This model not only features an intelligent all-wheel drive system, but also gets its ride height lowered by 8mm, and the addition of a sports steering system.

The M135 gets an M radiator grille with horizontal bars, M exterior mirror caps and four exhaust tailpipes to distinguish it from the 120, while an M Technology Package which adds stiffer suspension components, a host of weight saving measures, an M Compound brake system and 19-inch forged light-alloy wheels are also available only for the BMW M135 xDrive.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.