BMW X2 sDrive16i M Sport review: Now comes with a sensible 1.5-litre unit for style seekers

194mm. Over the years, the growth of successive iterations of a vehicle model has become quite customary, but this is quite a significant growth spurt.

This new X2 that you're looking at is not only 194mm longer than before, but now also comes with a 22mm increase in total wheelbase, which means that while the previous X2 was smaller than the second generation X1, this X2 is now larger than the latest X1, which we tested in December 2022.

For those who want their compact SUV coupe with a minimal compromise on available cabin space, this is nothing but good news.

Longer and bigger

These increased exterior dimensions mean sitting in the back row of this X2 hardly feels claustrophobic — a stark difference, I'm informed, from the X2 of old. You'll still have to watch your head when stepping into the second row of the X2, but once you're nicely seated, leg, knee, and even head room are all decent by the standards of a premium crossover.

And at the rear, there's another pleasant bonus: This BMW X2 offers a total of 560 litres of cargo space, which is not only more than the space offered in the X1, but also more than alternatives including the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class or the Audi Q3 Sportback.

And while we're on the topic of practicality, the X2 will also score well with front passengers. Ahead of these two is the firm's 10.25-inch instrument display and 10.7-inch infotainment screen that runs on the firm's Operating System 9.

It's only my second experience with the new operating system, but you can take it as a compliment of its intuitiveness that it already feels natural to use — its similarity to BMW's Operating System 8.5 notwithstanding.

Thick and girthy

But take the driver's seat and there's another treat to take in: A thick and girthy steering wheel.

It's paired to a rack that feels accurate enough, making the BMW X2 a pleasing number to throw about a few bends despite its overall larger dimensions. And while we found the ride in the previous X2 to be on the firm side, this X2 is undoubtedly comfortable enough for everyday duties.

Overall build quality also easily impresses from here, although I must point out that the car's A-pillars end in a thick base, while its thick C-pillars and the steeply raked windscreen mean that all-round visibility is compromised.

If reversing out of your workplace carpark is difficult, make sure to drive into your parking lot slowly, and you'll be able to call upon the car's Reversing Assistant feature to get you back out of any tricky space.

Irresistible looker

And all these strengths of the X2, of course, mean that more will be happy to tag along with you and get to see the X2's stunning exterior.

I get that BMW's latest crop of 'extraverted' cars have copped more than a fair share of debate when it comes to their aesthetic merits, and this X2 really is no exception. But for those finding themselves intrigued by the images above, I'd advise you head down to a showroom to catch the car yourself. It might not be as awkward when viewed in the metal.

Visual highlights of the car to this writer's eyes include the gloss black triangular mesh pattern of the car's front grille, the deep creases on the bonnet (absent on the BMW X1), the fact that it currently comes with 20-inch rims, as well as those arrow-shaped taillights and indicators.

Fast and strong

And this BMW X2 has the performance to match its heavily styled exterior. This X2 sDrive 16i comes with a 1.5-litre engine that pushes out 120bhp, which is just enough to ensure that it ducks under the requirements to be registered with a Cat A COE, but it's still a mighty performer.

Offering a total of 230Nm of torque from just 1,500rpm, the X2 never feels lethargic off the line, and should you opt to push it a little harder, the unit delivers a pleasing thrum all through its mid-range, egging you on to take that next turn just a bit harder.

And still quite sensible

If you're interested in securing your own X2, there's one more bit of good news: It comes in at just $257,888, which is just $8,000 more than the BMW X1 sDrive16i M Sport. A fair premium to pay, in my opinion, given this X2's capabilities and added design flair next to the already smart looking X1 (all prices as of April 30, 2024).

With its comfortable ride, decent space for passengers, and that sensible price, the BMW X2 has not only grown quite a bit, but it should also find appeal amongst a larger audience.

What we like

Bold exterior styling

Sizeable 20-inch rims

Sufficient space for rear passengers and cargo

Not much more expensive than the BMW X1

What we dislike

Poor rearward visibility thanks to those thick C-pillars

This article was first published in sgCarMart.