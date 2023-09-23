BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport comes with updated looks and sporty disposition, but lacks some key features at this price point

This updated BMW X5 has a tough fight ahead: The segment has seen a flurry of activity this year, both locally and abroad.

Facelift (what's new)

New bumpers at the front and rear

Redesigned head and taillights

Upgraded infotainment and instrument display

No longer a seven-seater here in Singapore

Here in Singapore, the start of the year saw the launch of the Range Rover Sport, which was quickly followed by the international reveal of the updated Mercedes-Benz GLE. And soon, the new Porsche Cayenne will also make its arrival here on our sunny shores. All these options stand ready to tempt customers away from BMW's perennial Sports Activity Vehicle.

A new, chiselled exterior

It's a good thing then, that the exterior changes to the BMW X5 have been quite extensive. Up front, major changes of note include the use of new and slimmer head lights, as well as an entirely new front bumper that gives the car a significant dose of added angularity.

The rear of the BMW X5 has also been graced with a new bumper, although I think the real visual highlight here are the redesigned taillights, which, taken together, now play an X-shaped light pattern.

And a redesigned cabin

Open the doors to this new X5, and the first change you'll spot is the use of the BMW Curved Display, which merges a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display. Cast your gaze further down and you'll note the gear selector has now been redesigned, now taking the form of a rocker switch.

But I think there's two other changes here that our local shoppers will also want to note. Firstly, the car now comes with a two-zone air-conditioning system, so those at the rear will not be able to pick their ideal temperature. Secondly, the car has also now lost its third-row, so seating seven is no longer possible.

As sporty to drive as ever

Thumb that engine start button, put the car into gear, and the long lineage of the X5 is evident. We were impressed with the ride quality and grip levels of this fourth generation X5 when we first drove it back in July 2019, and this updated iteration is still sure to please the eager driver.

Under the bonnet, this BMW X5 now gets its 3.0-litre engine paired to a mild hybrid system, and power has been bumped up to a total of 375bhp while peak torque now reaches a total of 550Nm.

On the go the car feels outright keen. Throttle response is sharp, and paired with a steering that quickens off centre to make the X5 more agile than any car of its size ought to feel.

Left in its 'Comfort' mode, this steering is also astonishingly light which is great for regular commutes, although I reckon more eager drivers will find leaving it in its 'Sport' setting will deliver a drive that feels more natural for the car's size.

Ride quality here is also generally high, although the X5 does exhibit a knack for transmitting all sorts of little ruts from the road into the cabin (the car's run-flat Premium Contact 6 tyres are likely to blame here).

And still as easy to live with

If you're looking for comfort from your SUV, don't let this deter you. The BMW X5 still makes for a mighty practical car. There's plenty of space for all in this X5, and BMW's Operating System 8 is becoming easier to use the more experience we get with it. I imagine all those new to the system will also find it easy to navigate after a few days of getting familiar with where all your own commonly used options are within its extensive main menu.

Having said that, the car's tall ride height and sizeable side skirts will make ingress and egress from the vehicle a bit of a hassle for shorter passengers.

Should you get one?

At $523,888, this BMW cuts the difference between its two main rivals, the $507,111 Audi Q7 and the $562,888 Mercedes-Benz GLE, while offering more power than the two. For those that want a premium SUV that can still deliver all your driving thrills and spills, this should be enough to convince you to head over to either of the two BMW showrooms available here.

But for those that have family-ferrying duties first in mind, there's more to think about. First off, both aforementioned rivals will come with an extra row of seats at the rear.

Then there's the fact that there's only a two-zone climate control system here, while a four-zone system comes as standard in both the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Audi Q7.

Throw in the fact that the new Land Rover Range Rover Sport is, as we found, more than capable at carrying five in high comfort while offering quite a bit more exclusivity (albeit with a higher price tag at $629,999, all prices as of Sept 19, 2023).

And additionally consider that the arrival of a new Porsche Cayenne on our shores is now imminent — adding another driver-oriented model into the list of options available in the segment — and it looks like this X5 could be a little outgunned for the fight ahead.

