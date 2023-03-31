BMW XM launched in Singapore

BMW has officially launched the XM in Singapore, with the high performance hybrid SUV costing a cool $1,003,888 inclusive of COE. The XM is just the second vehicle that's completely designed from the ground up as a pure full-fledged M car from BMW's M division, with no other BMW model as a development base, following on from the BMW M1 supercar from 1979.

As detailed in our news story last year, power for the XM comes from a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine that produces 489hp on its own, and is matched to an electric drive system that develops 197hp.

Combined, they give the XM a total of 653hp and 800Nm of torque, with drive sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. 0-100km/h comes up in 4.3 seconds, while top speed is electronically-limited to 250km/h, although that can be raised to 270km/h if specced with the optional BMW M Driver's Package.

As a plug-in hybrid, the XM offers three different electric driving modes, selectable via the M Hybrid button on the centre console. Electric mode lets the car travel purely on the electric motor alone, at speeds of up to 140km/h for a range of around 82 to 88km.

Hybrid mode toggles between the electric motor and combustion engine as efficiently as possible, while eControl mode maintains the charge of the battery. There are also five performance driving modes, namely Road, Track, Race, M1 and M2, which sets the various driving assistance features to suit according to the driving conditions.

The XM's underpinnings are based on the gargantuan X7 luxury SUV, and it is evident by its dimensions, with the car measuring in at 5,110mm long, 1,755mm tall and 2,005mm wide, with a wheelbase of 3,105mm.

BMW claims the extremely wide track, of 1,726mm at the front and 1,690mm at the rear, helps to give the XM greater stability in roadholding in the corners.

The car's M xDrive all-wheel-drive system offers a rear-biased setup, but can split power to all four wheels accordingly as required depending on the road conditions. It also features a 4WD Sand Mode which has been specially developed for driving over dunes and sandy surfaces.

The design of the XM is befitting of its high performance nature, with big bulges and aggressive aero elements like the large grille and air intakes up front. For Singapore, the XM comes standard with 23-inch M lightweight alloy wheels, finished in either Jet Black or Night Gold.

The interior also features M exclusive design elements like the M multifunction seats, knee pads, and a model-specific M leather steering wheel, along with M-specific graphics on the driver instrument and infotainment display.

The upholstery also feature a diamond quilting pattern on the seats, door panels and backrests, and the materials offer a combination of leather and Alcantara. A Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround System with 1,500-watt amplifier is standard for Singapore, as is interior ambient lighting and four-zone automatic climate control.

The XM also comes with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which incorporates an M-specific version of the BMW iDrive that's based on the latest BMW Operating System 8, displayed on the BMW Curved Display that consists of a 12.3-inch (31cm) driver information display and 14.9-inch (37.8cm) infotainment control display. The latest version of BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant is also featured, as well as a driver's head-up display.

Other functionalities of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional include the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system, as well as the BMW Digital Key Plus, which allows owners to lock and unlock their car using their iPhone as a key. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also available as standard.

The XM is also equipped with the Driving Assistant Professional package as standard, which includes features such as Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, traffic light recognition, automatic Speed Limit Assist, and Active Navigation.

There's also Parking Assistant Plus, which incorporates functions such as Reversing Assistant as well as a 360-degree 3D parking camera view.

The arrival of the XM heralds the start of another busy year for BMW, but most notably for the M division which has a host of new models slated to arrive here in 2023. Aside from the XM, BMW has also already introduced the M3 Touring here in Singapore, and the M2 sports coupe is slated to follow on later in the second quarter of this year.

Updates to the 3 Series, X5 and X6 are expected to arrive later this year, alongside an all-new generation of the 5 Series executive sedan that will debut by the end of 2023.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.