Kia unveils EV9 electric 7-seater SUV

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Kia has unveiled the EV9, a fully-electric flagship SUV that is set to go on sale in Singapore in the second half of 2023. The EV9 is the second Kia model to sit on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), following on from the EV6, and will feature groundbreaking new tech as well as class-leading range.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The new electric SUV sits right at the top of Kia’s SUV range, above the Telluride (and its Hyundai equivalent the Palisade) in terms of size and dimensions. The EV9 measures in at 5,010mm long, 1,980mm wide and 1,755mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,100mm in length, making it the largest Kia SUV that the company has ever produced.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The design of the EV9 follows close to the EV9 concept car that was showcased at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor Show, with its chunky and rugged looks that incorporates large 21-inch wheels, black body cladding and two-box shape. It also features a low shoulder line for greater visibility, and unique LED lights embedded in the front ‘grille’ body panel. There is also the option for fully-digital rear view camera in place of the door mirrors, a la Audi E-Tron.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The large size of the EV9 also translates into an extremely spacious interior, with the EV9 offering seating for either six or seven, with a variety of seating configurations. The dashboard utilises a triple screen setup, consisting of a 12.3-inch digital driver display and a 12.3-inch infotainment display, sandwiching a small 5-inch segment display. They are complimented by type-touch buttons on the centre console that provides access to controls like start/stop and the air conditioning and ventilation systems.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Kia will offer the EV9 with a number of variants at launch, including Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) Standard Range, RWD Long Range, and All Wheel Drive (AWD) Long Range. The RWD Standard Range car will utilise a single 76.1kWh battery, powering an electric motor that produces 214hp and 350Nm of torque. The RWD Long Range meanwhile uses a 99.8kWh battery, powering a motor that develops 200hp and 350Nm of torque.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The AWD model meanwhile uses a dual motor setup that churns out a total of 380hp and 600Nm of torque, but, more interestingly, also features a Boost feature that can be purchased as an optional downloadable upgrade from the Kia Connect Store to boost the torque up to 700Nm, dropping the car’s 0-100km/h sprint time from 6.0 seconds to 5.3 seconds. There will also be an even more powerful EV9 GT variant which Kia says will be launched in early 2025.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Kia claims that, in RWD Long Range form, the EV9 is capable of achieving an electric driving range of up to 541km of electric driving range on a single full charge. The car can also take on ultra-fast 800-volt fast charging, allowing it to gain 239km of range in just 15 minutes. In addition, the EV9 also comes with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, whereby the car can use the battery to charge up electrical devices if needed.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Kia also aims to introduce its Highway Driving Pilot system on the EV9 at a future date, which will allow for Level 3 autonomous driving capability, subject to regulatory approval. The system will utilise fifteen sensors, including two lidars, to scan for and detect objects in a full 360-degree field of view, enabling it to detect and react to the road and other users to prevent potential collisions.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The EV9 is targeted to go on sale in its domestic Korean market in the third quarter of this year, with other markets to follow on shortly afterwards. Pricing details have not been announced, but judging from its size and positioning, the EV9 could potentially cost upwards of S$300,000 with COE once it arrives here.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.