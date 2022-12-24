Bon appetit: Top restaurant and bar openings in 2022

With loads of new openings this year after, the F&B scene in Singapore is booming after months of reopening!

Some of these spots have managed to tick all our boxes — from delicious food, to slurp-worthy cocktails and an unforgettable ambiance. Here are our top restaurant and bar openings of 2022 in the lion city.

Restaurants

Path

The debut restaurant of Chef Marvas Ng, Path effortlessly blends French finesse and familiar East Asian flavours to reveal an elegant rendition of modern Asian fare.

Begin your culinary adventure here by tucking into the tender Wakamatsu Strait Yellowtail ($36) served with zucchinis, crunchy Chinese artichokes pickled in Sichuan chili, and ikura.

The Crispy Japanese Amadai ($75), on the other hand comes paired with a silky black bean beurre blanc with housemade chicken stock, poured into broccoli puree. The restaurant also has an impressive wine list to match.

Path is located at #01-05/06, Tower 3, Marina Bay Financial Centre, 12 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018982, p. +65 8189 1849. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-2pm & 6pm-9pm, Sat 6pm-9pm. Closed Sun.

Rosemead

Serving up drool-worthy modern Californian cuisine in a refined yet casual setting, Jigger & Pony Group's Rosemead have garnered quite the fanbase.

Located in the CBD along Cecil Street, the eatery showcases Executive Chef David Tang's culinary philosophy driven by seasonality, diversity, and simplicity.

The menu sees influences from the golden state in intriguing dishes like Wood-Fired Lamb Shoulder ($65) with shawarma spice and Smoked Eggplant ($36) served with red harissa and Lebanese pickles.

Rosemead is located at 19 Cecil Street, Singapore 049704, p. +65 9781 9084. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, Tue-Sat 6pm-10.30pm for dinner. Closed Sun.

Sol & Luna

The sky-high garden oasis Sol & Luna is one of five concepts at 1-Arden. Maintaining a balance of tradition and innovation, the bistro serves Latin European classics from countries like Italy, France, Portugal and Spain with a twist.

Whet your appetite with Grilled Mediterranean Seabass Fillet ($28), Wood-Fired Wagyu Bavette ($44), and Wood-Fired Iberico Pork Cheeks ($36), from sunrise to sundown.

Don't forget ice cold sippers like Lisbon Lips ($16) with hibiscus-infused gin.

Sol & Luna is located at 88 Market St, #17-01, Singapore 048948, p. +65 8031 4316. Open Mon-Sat 8am-10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Osteria Mozza

Celebrated American Chef Nancy Silverton returns to Singapore at Hilton Singapore Orchard after Osteria Mozza's closure at Marina Bay Sands.

Expect a heck of a pizza party, signatures from its Michelin-starred L.A outpost, and new dishes exclusive to our lion city.

It wouldn't be an authentic Italian dining experience without gelato-centric desserts after delectable dishes of meats, fish, and fresh vegetables.

Osteria Mozza is located at Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Rd, Level 5, Singapore 238867. Open from Mon-Sat 12pm-2.30pm, 5pm-10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Restaurant Born

A contemporary fine-dining restaurant set within the iconic heritage Jinrikisha Station, Born is the brainchild of Chef Zor Tan in partnership with 1855 F&B.

Based on the Circle of Life, Chef Zor's philosophy behind this restaurant fuses his childhood memories, professional journey, and personal ideals into an expertly curated menu.

Our favourites so far have been the The Chicken Skin Mille Feuille, sandwiching roasted eggplant, Beluga hybrid caviar and pickled shallots, as well as the tender braised Abalone dressed in burnt Green Horn chilli pesto and fried garlic crisps.

Restaurant Born is located at 1 Neil Road, Singapore 088804, p. +65 9270871. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-11pm. Closed Mon & Sun.

Forma

Opened in early May, Forma is a collaboration between The Cicheti Group and local pasta artisan, Ben Fatto. Expect the same flair and quality that Cicheti is known for honouring both tradition and flavour.

The trattoria-style restaurant boasts a regional menu with Ben Fatto's selection of seven hand-made traditional pasta shapes that rotate each season.

Complete the meal with natural wines from Campania or amber Piedmontese lager from Sicilian coast.

Forma is located at 128 Tembeling Road, Singapore 423638, p. +65 8223 8665. Open Tue-Thu 6pm-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon & Sun.

Bars

The Store

One of our top picks for the year, The Store sits humbly behind an easy-to-miss simple green teal door in Tanjong Pagar.

The unassuming watering hole entices us with the likes of Coffee Kombucha Espresso Martini ($22), a surprisingly light and fluffy beverage to kickstart your evening, and the Irish Kyoto Collins ($24), a sour and umami cocktail with Japanese flavours.

For food, Chef Ahmad Subhan cooks up a storm with crowd-favourites like the White Wine Mussels ($28, limited portions available daily).

The Store is located at 11 Neil Road, Singapore 088809. Open Tue-Sat 4pm-12am. Closed Sun and Mon.

Night Hawk

Amidst analogous yet futuristic furnishing, bar veteran Peter Chua's Night Hawk joined the popping Tanjong Pagar enclave this year.

Serving up genuine hospitality and delicious cocktails loosely inspired by American diner classics, expect modern techniques, as well as new interesting flavour combinations and textures.

Kick off the night with the signature Nighthawks ($25++), a dangerous blend of rum with vodka and coffee, chocolate, and hot coconut foam.

Fuel up on the al dente Sriracha Mac & Cheese ($14), bathed in a beloved spicy sauce rounded out with three types of cheeses.

Hawk is located at 43 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088464, p. +65 96660928. Open Tue-Sat 5.30pm-12am. Closed Mon & Sun.

Sugarhall

A sight for sore eyes, rum-focused cocktail pub Sugarhall returned to the CBD this year.

Reminiscent of an English-style neighbourhood pub, complete with framed photo walls and dark wood furnishings, Sugarhall completes the Jigger & Pony Group experience with handcrafted cocktails and convivial hospitality.

Our favourites include the refreshing yet spicy Dark & Stormy ($24) and the Pornstar Martini ($24) with a local pandan twist.

Hungry? Enjoy the comfort food like Spicy Pork Bangers ($26) and Beef Shepherd's Pie ($27).

Sugarhall is located at Cecil St, Level 2 19, Singapore 049704, p. +65 9815 0246. Open Mon-Thu 6pm-12am, Fri-Sat 6pm-2am; happy hour 5.30pm-7pm daily.

Last Word

Brought to you by the same folks behind Nutmeg & Clove, Last Word is a restaurant & cocktail bar inspiring the rekindling of love for classic cocktails.

The menu here will have you nursing classic concoctions like the eponymous Last Word ($25), marrying Hendrick's Gin with green chartreuse, maraschino and lime, and the spirit-forward Old Fashioned ($25).

While you get boozy, chow down on simple Japanese favourites such as Crispy Gyoza ($12) and Chicken Karaage ($16).

Last Word is located at 8 Purvis St, #02-01, Singapore 188587, p. +65 9187 5719. Open Tue-Sat 5pm-12am.

