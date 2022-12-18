Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink this week including festive Danish pastries

With celebrations underway, we bring you celebratory traditions from Denmark and France, a garden party and a little helper to ease your stress. We also find out if you are naughty or nice, with a flip of the coin.

Festive Danish traditions with Leckerbaer

PHOTO: Leckerbaer

Leckerbaer brings a Danish Christmas experience to our doorstep with its selection of Christmas småkager and an assortment of festive pastries available till Dec 31.

Wonderfully decadent in taste and visual appeal, celebrate with new flavours like Hazelnut with lychee curd and a swirl of meringue, a dark chocolate-coated cookie with a dollop of Christmas-spiced Salted Caramel, and chewy Chocolate topped with Hibiscus meringue. Savour all flavours in a box of eight (from $25.68).

Leckerbaer is located at Isetan Scotts #01-K2/K3, open daily 10am-9pm, and at 14 Keong Saik Road. Open Mon-Thu 10am-10pm, Fri 10am-11.30pm, Sat 12pm-11.30pm, Sun 12pm-10pm. Island-wide delivery and self-collection available for online orders.

Aperol Spritz Garden x Osteria BBR

PHOTO: Aperol Spritz Garden

Turning its pop-up concept into an orange garden party, Aperol Spritz lends its signature orange hue to Osteria BBR’s alfresco area.

The vertical garden of hanging oranges, fairy lights and orange-coloured furnishings invite you to hang out with your pals with tipples from the dedicated outdoor bar. Toast to good times with classics like Aperol Spritz ($16), or Campari Spritz ($16) for a stronger hit of bitterness. For a non-alcoholic substitution, try the delicious Crodino ($10).

Aperol Spritz Garden is located at Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse,1 Beach Road, Raffles Hotel, Singapore 189673. Open Mon 12pm-10pm, Thu-Sat 12pm-10pm, Sun 12 pm-5.30pm. Close Tue-Wed.

Christmas Cocktails at Caffe Fernet

PHOTO: Caffe Fernet

In collaboration with American bourbon Maker’s Mark, Caffe Fernet presents three Christmas-exclusive cocktails this season. The tall, refreshing Pine Fizz (S$23) sees the red winter wheat whisky shaken with pine distillate, mint, and lemon juice, while the Hazelnut Manhattan ($25) is served with 80% dark chocolate and hazelnut liqueur.

After the festive feasting, reach for the Little Helper ($24) with chocolate and mint liqueur with a touch of palo santo to round up your meal. Can’t decide between dessert or drinks? The Eggnog Budino (S$16) transforms the quintessential Christmas punch into a tasty treat.

Caffe Fernet is located at 70 Collyer Quay, #01-05 Customs House, Singapore 049323, p+ 9178 1105. Open Mon-Thu 5pm- 11pm, Fri-Sun 12pm -11pm. Christmas cocktails are available until 25 Dec 2022. Make your reservations here.

SO France

PHOTO: SO France

Add a spark of joie de vivre to your home celebrations with SO France’s assortment of artisanal Christmas goodies direct from France. Revel in top-end French confectionery in Inspiration Box No.2 ($38), with a selection of calissons, chocolates, and nougats.

Relax with a cup of Organic North Pole Herb Tea ($32), with ingredients like apple, fennel, ginger, and cinnamon. To kick off your feast, go with the Foie Gras Terrine with crackers ($180) and SO France’s wide selection of French wine. For last-minute party planning, the epicerie provides free two-hour delivery for purchases above $120.

SO France Christmas products are available online and in-store. The gourmet stores are located at Duo Galleria #01-51/56, open daily 7am – 11pm; and at 1 Claymore Drive #01-01, open daily 8am-10pm.

Smoke & Mirrors

PHOTO: Smoke & Mirrors

Naughty or nice? Come flip a coin to find out. Smoke & Mirrors will present you with either THE NICE LIST or THE NAUGHTY LIST to choose your treat or poison. With the bevvy of holiday cocktails concocted with Stranger & Sons Gin, angels can choose from the fruity When In Doubt (SGD 25++) or a citrusy Dial A Daydream (SGD 26++) with rosy floral notes.

The wild ones get their pick of spiced Club Crimson (SGD 25++) with in-house mixed Vermouth or a sour-sweet Sing the Blues (SGD 25++).

Smoke & Mirrors is located at 1 St. Andrew’s Road, #06-01, National Gallery, Singapore 178957, p. + 65 93806313. Open Mon- Wed 6pm-12am, Thu-Sat 6pm-1 am, Sun 5pm-12am. The Nice or Naughty List is available until 30 Dec 2022.

This article was first published in City Nomads.