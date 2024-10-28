Bonjour! Win a free trip to Paris by finding the 'golden croissant' at Tiong Bahru Bakery

Fancy a trip to the City of Love? You can try to win one from Tiong Bahru Bakery.

The homegrown brand has brought back their golden croissant competition and instead of a year's supply of croissants, they're giving away free tickets to Paris this time round.

All you have to do is find one of the five 'golden croissants' that will be hidden across the bakery's 21 outlets.

But it won't be an easy task as these croissants look identical to the plain ones from the outside.

And you'll only be able to find out if you're the lucky winner by breaking open the pastry as the 'golden croissant' will be filled with custard.

The hunt for the 'golden croissants' starts on Nov 4 and will end on Dec 8. The five winners are entitled to one round trip to Paris each.

Do note that the promotion is only available for dine-in customers.

According to Tiong Bahru Bakery's website, the 'golden croissant' idea was inspired by the golden ticket from the well-loved tale of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

During the previous edition in 2021, the bakery hid a total of 21 croissants across their stores.

Lucky winners walked away with 365 croissants worth $1277.50, which were redeemable using a stack of 365 vouchers.

