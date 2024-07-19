Book your tickets: Fly from Singapore to KL's Subang Airport with Scoot from September

Travellers looking to head to Kuala Lumpur from Singapore will soon have a new flight option.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (July 18), low-cost airline Scoot announced that it will launch daily flights to Subang Airport from Sept 1.

Flight bookings were made available from July 18 via Scoot's website and mobile app.

From now till July 22, travellers can also snag special fares, starting from $83 for one-way tickets.

According to The Straits Times, the flights will be onboard the Airbus A320, which has about 180 seats each.

For now, Scoot's flight from Singapore to Subang will depart at 11.55am from Changi Airport and arrive in Subang Airport at 1.10pm every day.

The flight from Subang will depart at 2.10pm and arrive in Singapore at 3.20pm.

With the addition of this new daily service, Scoot will operate 110 weekly flights to a total of 10 points in Malaysia, increasing its overall route network to 70 destinations.

The New Straits Times reported on May 6 reported that Scoot had shown interest in flying to Subang Airport for some time to "strengthen its position in the Malaysian market with its Embraer E190-E2 aircraft".

