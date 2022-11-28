'Boon is back': Sim Lim ice cream uncle no longer in hospital, netizens vow to help out

Sim Lim Tower has a rather empty look to it without Ng Teak Boon and his ice cream cart.

The famous ice cream uncle suffered fractured ribs and was hospitalised for the last few weeks.

He has since been discharged and is back at Sim Lim Tower selling ice cream.

Facebook group Happy People Helping People Community provided this update last Sunday (Nov 27).

The post mentioned that Teak Boon, 90, is working again "despite being very weak".

The Facebook group urged others to head down and give the ice cream uncle a helping hand, stating that his working hours are usually from 9am and 2pm.

"No one can do everything but everyone can do something," the post read.

On the same day, Facebook user Larry Lai posted in the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food that "Boon is back".

He added that Teak Boon isn't in peak condition and the elderly man's "blur" nature may cause him to undercharge customers.

Larry pleaded with others not to take advantage of the ice cream uncle.

Based on the comments section, that scenario is unlikely as netizens swarmed in asking how to best help Teak Boon.

"How can I help? Does he need a sponsor or anything else? Please do let me know," one Facebook user said.

