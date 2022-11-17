Sim Lim Tower ice cream uncle 'out of action' after being hospitalised for fractured ribs

Sim Lim Tower is well-known for two things.

Being an electronic goods paradise and the home ground for 90-year-old ice cream seller Ng Teak Boon.

For the time being though, the famous uncle would not be on location (or selling any ice cream even).

According to Facebook user Larry Lai, Teak Boon has suffered fractured ribs and since been hospitalised.

On Wednesday (Nov 16), Larry announced on the Facebook group Heritage SG Food that the ice cream uncle will be "out of action".

Accompanying the post is a photo of Teak Boon sitting in a wheelchair at what seems to be a hospital waiting area.

Larry urged readers not to head down to Sim Lim Tower and also mentioned that Teak Boon's ice cream has been returned to the supplier, suggesting he will be away for a prolonged period of time.

"Will update when he is back in action," Larry said.

Netizens were understandably worried for Teak Boon as 'get well soon' messages flooded the comments section.

Another Facebook user felt that the ice cream business had taken a toll on Teak Boon and he "ought to retire and not peddle on the street anymore".

Larry would often take a peek at Sim Lim Tower to check on the ice cream seller.

Earlier in the month, he appealed to TikTok users not to use Teak Boon as a "prop" in their videos.

Doing so would be seen as taking advantage of him and Larry mentioned how one should "minimally buy $20 to $30" worth of ice cream if they genuinely wanted to help Teak Boon.

