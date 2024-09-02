Boon Tong Kee's new casual dining concept in Woodlands offers refillable chicken rice

Woodlands isn't likely to be top of the pile when it comes to neighbourhoods blessed with exciting food options.

But Chicken Ka Kee's recent opening in mid-August might help alter said narrative.

Located at Causeway Point, this casual dining concept (conjured by renowned chicken rice establishment Boon Tong Kee no less) has something a little different for chicken rice lovers.

What could possibly make a chicken rice meal even better? Endless rice, of course.

The fragrant rice ($2.50) is a menu item here and customers can have as much as their heart desires.

Made with AAA grade rice by SongHe, rice at Chicken Ka Kee has the same glycaemic index (GI) range as brown rice.

According to the restaurant, this means "10 times more fibre than regular white rice" and lower blood sugar level.

You're going to need to pair the flavourful rice and there are a number of options for the Signature Chicken.

It's $7 for one pax and $14 for two. Alternatively, you can go for the half chicken ($22) if you're more into communal dining.

Apart from chicken rice, its extensive menu includes sides such as Coffee Crispy Fried Chicken Wings ($13), Garlic Butter Clams ($15) and Crispy Beancurd ($10).

Something Muslim diners can look forward to is that halal certification is in the pipeline.

Chicken Ka Kee replied to a netizen's query and confirmed that it is in the process of gaining halal certification and urged diners to follow the Instagram page for updates.

What is Boon Tong Kee?

There's no need to be a chicken rice afficionado to understand the pedigree that Boon Tong Kee brings.

What began in 1979 as a tiny stall in Chinatown has since turned into a household name that's arguably synonymous with the dish itself.

Known for its signature boiled chicken, Boon Tong Kee has seven outlets across the island.

