I try Sheikh Haikel's halal Hainanese chicken rice, here's why I'd go back for more

While Hainanese chicken rice is a local dish that's a must-try item on most tourists' lists, not many of them are halal.

So, it's refreshing that local celebrity couple Sheikh Haikel and Anna Belle Francis now provide such an option with their new eatery, Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice, with its name seemingly a Chinese transliteration of Haikel.

The restaurant, which is located along North Bridge Road, officially opened on July 7.

Like most Singaporeans, I've eaten Hainanese chicken rice my whole life and these have usually been prepared by Chinese chefs.

Therefore, I was curious to see how a halal rendition of the dish will taste and decided to drop by uninvited on a Tuesday (July 16).

The restaurant opens at 11.30am every day and I reached at around 11.20am.

By 11.30am, a small crowd with a mix of both locals and tourists had joined me.

When we were finally let into the eatery, it was almost a full house.

To place my order, I had to scan a QR code. This produces a bar code which customers will have to bring to the cashier after their meal to make payment.

I got the Hai Ge Ji Steamed Thigh Single Set ($13.80), Gua Bao Buns ($12.40) and a cup of Fresh Lime Juice ($3.80).

The Hai Ge Ji Steamed Thigh Single Set comes with chicken rice, your choice of either Baby Kailan with Oyster Sauce or Stir-fried Bean Sprouts with Salted Fish, a bowl of soup and dipping sauces.

Some chicken rice stalls only provide chilli and dark soya sauce so I was happy to find that they had ginger scallion sauce here.

As I had ordered thigh meat, there was the expectation that my chicken would be juicy.

And it was.

The fleshy slices of meat were plump, moist and had a beautiful sheen. The sauce it was glazed in had a good balance of sweet and savoury flavours too.

Another crucial component for a good plate of chicken rice is the rice, which I found fragrant and not too greasy.

For my vegetables, I opted for the Stir-fried Bean Sprouts with Salted Fish, which I thoroughly enjoyed. It added a nice overall crunch to the dish.

I was also intrigued by the Gua Bao Buns, also known locally as kou rou bao.

The highlight of the dish is usually the thick slab of fatty pork belly wedged between the folds of the bun, so it was a bold move to substitute the protein with beef.

But they made it work.

While I love my pork, I really enjoyed this rendition of kou rou bao, too.

The beef is melt-in-your-mouth tender and well-marinated with spices.

At Hai Ge Ji, the components of the dish — meat, lotus leaf bun, cucumber, lettuce— come separately so diners can ensemble it themselves.

The provided cucumber and lettuce added a refreshing touch to the dish and everything was all held together by the soft, pillowy lotus leaf bun.

I washed everything down with an icy cup of lime juice — the perfect way to end the meal.

While I was enjoying my lunch, I noticed that a line had gathered behind me near the cashier and throughout the time I was there, there was a steady stream of customers.

I didn't realise that there was also a small crowd of people outside the restaurant as well who were patiently waiting their turn.

So if you're planning on coming down, do so early to beat the queue.

Overall, I really enjoyed my plate of chicken rice at Hai Ge Ji and wouldn't mind coming back for round two.

Address: 783 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198751

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 9.30pm

