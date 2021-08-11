Booze festival Wine Lust is back for the fifth year

After yet another month of being made to dine on takeaway, an entire country’s eaters and drinkers are raring to head out once again – responsibly of course.

With an industry kicking back into gear, options abound – like 1-Group's annual vino extravaganza, Wine Lust.

This year’s iteration runs from Aug 19 to Sept 18, and sees an extensive lineup of wine, and wine-adjacent events ranging from pairing dinners and rooftop dinners, to masterclasses and retail pop-ups.

After teaming up with some of the largest wine distributors in Singapore, there’ll be 300 award-winning wines to discover across the group’s nine properties, which includes destinations like 1-Atico and Alkaff Mansion.

Highlights include a wine pairing dinner at Stellar with Australian labels like Western Australia’s Frankland estate – to be paired with the mod-European creations – think chicken skin cracker with lemon myrtle crab, peas and finger lime – of executive chef Christopher Millar.

Events include a multi-course Chinese dinner at Mimi – with wines of course.

PHOTO: Mimi Restaurant

Elsewhere, 1-Group’s collection of nightlife spots are also offering specials on wine.

This includes specially-priced bottles and Mediterranean treats at Zorba The Greek Taverna; and Txakoli (a Basque specialty wine that’s slightly fizzy, high-acid, and low-alcohol) and Tapas nights at Txa Gastrobar.

For the curious, there’s a masterclass on the bold reds of Rioja, as well as a general one designed for both neophytes and experienced drinkers, conducted by gourmet food and wine importers Culina.

Unvaccinated, or still antsy about dining in? They’ve also got picnic baskets and food baskets available for takeaway.

Full schedule and list of events available on the Wine Lust website.

