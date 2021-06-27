How to buy great wine without going broke

Buying wine in Singapore is almost always a good idea. Finding a bottle of wine that's easy on the wallet is a better one. To make sure that you're getting the best value for the price point, here are a few tips to get the best value as you shop for wine.

1. Look for lesser-known wine regions

One common mistake when buying wine is choosing a bottle based on how fancy it looks or based on the brand name alone. For beginners, brand name wine sellers charge a premium, regardless of what you’re buying and wine is no exception.

Also, a fancy bottle may look appealing but it doesn't tell you anything about the wine quality. Instead, consider buying wine based on the region that it comes from rather than the brand name.

What are the top wine-producing countries?

Alternative wine regions.

When most people think of wine regions, they think of Napa Valley. Sure, you could purchase an expensive, quality bottle of cabernet sauvignon from Napa Valley.

But a wiser option (for your wallet) would be to opt for wine produced from lesser-known wine regions with similar profiles such as Vinos De Madrid, Spain or Cachapoal Valley, Chile.

2. Skip the wine hamper

Whether it’s Valentine's Day or Christmas, wine sellers offer wine baskets, wine gift sets, and more. Laced with bows and flowers, these wine hampers are packaged beautifully to look like you’re getting a good deal but this is not always the case.

In fact, many times you may end up paying for items that you would otherwise not consider buying. For example, some wine baskets may come with wine glasses which you may already have at home. Other times, the wine is paired with cheese or snacks which you would have otherwise not purchased.

That’s why, regardless of the occasion that you are buying wine for, consider skipping the wine hamper and choosing the bottle of wine and individual pairings separately.

3. Look beyond the price

A high price point does not always mean that you’re getting better quality wine. There is a lot more that goes into the price of wine than the actual wine itself.

This includes shipping, labour cost, tax levies, marketing, profit margin, and more. Usually, price shopping on a set budget will only get you as far as what first catches your eye. You may be missing out on finding a better quality wine by simply going for the one that's most expensive.

4. Maximise savings with the right cashback card

As you shop around for a high quality bottle of wine that's worth the price tag, remember to set a budget and spend within your means.

Additionally, why not earn rewards for your purchase? To maximise savings and earn cashback , consider using one of the best shopping credit cards or check out the latest credit card promotions.

