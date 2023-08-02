Bored and hungry? America's 'best burger' is in town for a pop-up this August

Burgers, fries and everything nice.

That's exactly what you'd be getting if you head down to The Parlour Mirage between August 11 and 19.

The craft beer bar, located in Farrer Park, will be hosting American burger joint Bored and Hungry during this period.

And if you know anything about them, serving up quality burgers and fries is what they do best.

After all, Bored and Hungry was crowned America's Best Burger, as voted by popular TV show Good Morning America last July.

During their short stint in Singapore, Bored and Hungry will be dishing out their signature smash-style burgers.

Think beef patty smashed on a griddle, thinning out the meat and crisping up the edges.

Layer that with sauteed onions, pickles, an all-important slice of American cheese and secret sauce to finish, and presto, that's the burger sorted.

Add a side of their crispy fries to complete the Bored and Hungry dining experience.

At the time of writing, the menu for the pop-up event has not been released.

At the same time, you can wash all that Bored and Hungry goodness down with a variety of craft beers available at The Parlour Mirage.

This would not be Bored and Hungry's first foray into Asia.

Last October and December, the burger joint held two highly successful pop-ups in Manila, Philippines, as reported by Tatler.

Due to the positive response, Bored and Hungry returned to the Philippines to open its first permanent branch in Asia earlier this March.

For now, Singapore will only have a week to grab a taste of "America's best burger".

Address: 140 Owen Rd, Singapore 218940

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 5pm to 10.30pm, Friday and Saturday 5pm to 12am

ALSO READ: Best burgers in Singapore to sink your teeth into

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.