Best burgers in Singapore to sink your teeth into

Do you remember your first real burger? It was probably a pivotal moment in your life, complete with gloriously juicy beef, fresh veggies, and maybe some extra stringy cheese.

It might even have started you down a path of no return, making you crave for that mouthwatering taste and irresistible aroma every moment of your life – sorry, waistline. Now that we’ve got you salivating, here’s a round up of the best burgers in Singapore.

Wildfire Burgers

PHOTO: Wildfire Burgers

Earning the title of Best Burger in Asia within a year of opening, Wildfire Burgers is sure to satisfy all your burger cravings. The burger joint is also big on collaborations, having worked with MasterChef Singapore judge Bjorn Shen and Annette Tan from Fatfuku to launch specialty burgers infused with local flavours.

From its regular menu, don’t miss the mouthwatering Truffled Mushroom Burger ($15 for a single) and the SRF Wagyu Cheese Burger ($16 for a single). Not crazy about beef? Go for the juicy Sriracha Chicken Burger ($15).

Wildfire Burgers is located at 1557 Keppel Road #01-04, Singapore 089066 and 80 Bencoolen Street, NAFA Campus 1, #01-15 Singapore 189655. See here for respective opening hours.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

PHOTO: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Craft burgers all the way from New York, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is no stranger to the burger scene in Singapore. Headed by Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori, the menu includes award-winning burgers such as the The Greg Norman ($27) – think half a pound of wagyu mince with buttermilk-dill, blue cheese, and arugula – and The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger ($29).

Making sure that there is something for everyone, you make any burger Impossible, with options for gluten-free buns as well. If there’s still room for desserts, go crazy with Crazy Shake milkshakes.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is located at 2 Bayfront Avenue Singapore 018972, p. +65 6688 9957. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-11pm, Sat-Sun 11am-11pm.

ALSO READ: Places to head to in Singapore when that Ramly burger craving kicks in, including one that does it 'Malaysia-style'

Burnt Ends

PHOTO: Burnt Ends

One of Asia’s best restaurants, Burnt Ends is known to serve up outrageously juicy meats worthy of that one Michelin star. This modern smokehouse grills or cooks their dishes in wood-fired ovens, It’s no wonder that the flavourful Burnt Ends Sanger ($20) is a crowd favourite.

The super pulled pork burger is meaty, messy, and incredibly smokey all at once – just the way a burger should be. Observe Aussie Chef David Pynt and his team firing up your meats to get the intense, robust flavours of this life-changing burger.

Burnt Ends is located at 7 Dempsey Rd, #01-04, Singapore 249671, p. +65 6224 3933. Open Tue-Thu 11.45am – 11pm. Closed Mon & Sun.

BurgerLabo

PHOTO: BurgerLabo

Brought to you by the same folks behind Naked Finn, BurgerLabo is the culmination of years of R&D to craft the gold standard of burgers. Apart from its name, there’s absolutely nothing basic about the Basic Burger (from $18 for single patty).

Brushed with a special bone marrow butter, the cushiony buns are layered with a thick 120g patty made from a blend of four different types of premium beef. Don’t miss the ambrosial Chicken Burger ($20) – a recipe by two-Michelin star chef Julien Royer – that includes a tangy garlic yoghurt sauce and ‘Frenchie’ salsa.

BurgerLabo is located at 41 Malan Road, Gillman Barracks, Singapore 109454, p.+65 6694 0807. Open Tue-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm- 10.30pm. Closed Mon & Sun.

ALSO READ: MasterChef judge Bjorn Shen issues hands-free burger challenge, promises exclusive prize

Ashes Burnnit

PHOTO: Ashes Burnnit

Freshly prepared gourmet burgers in your neighbourhood and now, in New York City too. One of the first to serve charcoal burger buns with hand-crafted beef patties, enjoy juicy single-patty burgers without breaking the bank.

Favourites include Ashes Smash Cheeseburger (from $6.50 for a single, $9.50 for a double) with American cheese, Ashes signature sauce and (weirdly good) fried shallots. The Truffle Mushroom Burger (from S$8 for a single) is sloshed in truffle cream sauce and charred onion. Slightly messy but worth it.

Ashes Burnnit has six outlets around Singapore, see locations here. Open Mon-Thu 11.30am-3.30pm, 4pm-8pm, Fri-Sun 11.30am–3.30pm, 4pm-8.30pm.

Burger & Lobster

PHOTO: Burger & Lobster

A restaurant that started out serving high-quality food using only two ingredients, Burger & Lobster has grown to become an international sensation. Savour the best of land and sea in the Beast Burger ($26).

Featuring chunks of fresh Atlantic lobster meat on top of the juicy Nebraskan beef patty, held together by freshly baked buns. The scrumptious burger oozes umami from the sea and the richness from the beef, all in one bite. For burgers with a twist, try the Texan Waffles Chicken ($20), a waffle burger with buttermilk fried chicken between its waffle buns.

Burger & Lobster is located at 328 North Bridge Rd, Raffles Hotel Singapore 188719, p. +65 6971 6127. Open daily 11am–10:30pm. And at 78 Airport Blvd., #05 – 203, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666, p. +65 6971 6126. Open daily 11am–10pm.

25 Degrees

PHOTO: 25 Degrees

This Los Angeles stalwart brings its West Coast flavours to our shores with a myriad of gourmet burgers, milkshakes, wine, and beer. Ordering is made simple with signature burgers from numbered one to five. For one that packs a punch, the beefy Number Three ($15) bursts with the intense flavours of mezzo secco jack cheese, green chilli, chipotle, and sliced avocado.

For an interesting alternative, get into Number Four ($15), where an unconventional yellowfin tuna patty is layered with spicy aioli. Want more options? You can now craft your own 25 Degrees burger!

25 Degrees is located at Hotel G Singapore, 200 Middle Rd, Singapore 188980, p. +65 6809 7990. Open daily 11am–3am.

Three Buns Burgers & Cocktails

PHOTO: Three Buns Burgers & Cocktails

These gastronomically-sound burgers come in the form of everything from lamb and chicken to crab and beef. Stacked with a heaping 150g of Dorper Lamb, the Rambo ($21) is armed with feta, aubergine pickle, and cumin aioli packed between fluffy wholemeal buns.

The Four Floors ($25) that boasts double Tasmanian Vintage beef patty, double ketchup, den miso mayo, double Tillamook cheddar cheese, triple pickled, puree and fried onions, and somehow fitting inside a toasted demi-brioche bun.

Three Buns Burgers & Cocktails is located at 60 Robertson Quay, #01–01 Singapore 238252. p. +65 6909 7838. Open Mon-Sun 10am–12am.

ALSO READ: The best places in Singapore for a juicy, satisfying burger

Burgs by Project Warung

PHOTO: Project Warung

Homegrown burger concept, Burgs by Project Warung has expanded to seven outlets around Singapore. The fast-casual burger joint serves gourmet burgers at pocket-friendly prices.

Go for the classic with Burgs’ Classic Cheese Burger (from $6 for single) with pickled green chilli, crispy fried shallots, and American cheese, or try the Teriyaki Chicken Burger (from $7.50 single) complete with juicy grilled chicken thigh, fried egg, and coleslaw. Offering variations in the menu across locations, choose from a range that includes hotdogs, and sides.

Burgs has seven outlets around Singapore. See here for locations. Open daily 11.30am-8.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.