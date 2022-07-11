Born in July? Get these ruby jewellery pieces to show off your birth stone

Born in the month of July? You’d be lucky to call the coveted ruby your birthstone. Derived from the Latin word ruber, which literally translates to ‘red’, the birthstone is commonly associated with love, health and wisdom.

But what’s more interesting is that in the past, rubies were believed to have the powers to predict misfortune or danger, while for some others, they claimed that the birthstone could cure inflammatory diseases and dispel anger.

Now whatever the case may be, owning a piece of ruby might just do wonders for you, and even so, it also makes for a great addition to your jewellery collection.

Whether it’s your birthday or you’re buying a gift for your significant other, scroll down to check out some of our favourite pieces of ruby jewellery to own.

July birthstone: Ruby jewellery to get for your birth month

Red ruby clover earring, $2,838, Goldheart

PHOTO: Goldheart

Birthstone pendant, $145, Swarovski

PHOTO: Swarovski

July birthstone necklace, $214, Linjer

PHOTO: Linjer

Mimirose ring, €700 (S$1,005), Dior