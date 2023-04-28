Borneo Motors Singapore launches all-electric Lexus RZ

SINGAPORE - Borneo Motors Singapore, authorised distributor of Lexus, has officially launched Lexus’ first electric vehicle, the Lexus RZ450e. First previewed at the Singapore Motor Show earlier this year, the RZ450e is one part of Toyota’s S$96-billion investment in rolling out 30 EV models by 2030, in aim of only selling EVs by 2035.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The RZ450e shares a platform with the bZ4X – Toyota’s dedicated EV platform, e-TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture), along with a dual motor set up. On first glance the RZ can be mistaken for the recently launched RX, but the striking thing is Lexus’ recognisable spindle grille. In following EV design language and the lack of cooling and exhaust needs, Lexus has swapped in what’s called a BEV Spindle Body.

Visually however, it all looks the same which is relieving for fans of the instantly recognisable grille.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Driving the RZ is DIRECT4 technology, an all-wheel drive system and Lexus’ new e-Axles, dual motor units set up in the front and rear. The RZ takes the century sprint with a lap time of 5.3 seconds.

The RZ450e also features an all-new Braking Posture Control, that uses a new pressurisation unit to coordinate front and rear regenerative braking, thus increasing cruise range.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The rear also takes on a more boxy and flat design, and visually is a lot more bold and striking in comparison to the RX’s contours drawing you into the centre.

Seats in the interior are upholstered with Ultrasuede, a 30-percent bio-based sustainable material, along with an electronically-dimmable sunroof.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

In our initial reveal story of the RZ450e, the Steer-by-Wire system along with the Yoke steering was a large focus, however in the initial shipment of RZ450e in Singapore, this feature is not available due to production supply issues. Later batches however will see this feature available as an additional option, and at a cost.

The Steer-by-Wire system enables steering control via electrical signals instead of mechanical linkage, and the steering angle eliminates the need for hand-over-hand at intersections and U-turns.

Switches on the steering wheel are also synced with the available Head-Up Display, allowing drivers to control functions while focusing on driving.

The RZ is also equipped with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, coming with features like Pre-Collision Safety, Advanced Park, and Emergency Driving Stop System.

The Lexus RZ450e starts its price from S$402,888 with COE.

ALSO READ: Lexus introduces new Advantage programme to offer more flexibility for buyers

This article was first published in CarBuyer.