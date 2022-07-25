Botanic restaurants and cafes in Singapore worthy of being your wedding brunch location

These botanical cafes in Singapore are so pretty, they look like they came straight out of a fairytale - what could be more wedding-worthy than that?

Whether you're a maximalist bride who believes more is more, or a minimalist bride who loves rustic decor, these locations have you covered.

Cafe de Nicole's Flower

The food and drinks served at Cafe de Nicole's Flower are just as pretty as its interior, and that's saying a lot, considering how beautiful the cafe's decor is.

This florist-cafe concept was founded by Nicole Chen, a florist who wanted to make her dream of living in a floral world a reality.

Specialty drinks on the menu include mocktails named Pink Blush, Heart Melting and Strawberry Hickey, letting you do your wedding toasts in style.

Perfect for: The girly bride who loves all things pink and pretty

224 Telok Kurau Road, #01-01, Singapore 423836, +65 8338 8511

Le Jardin

This breathtaking European-inspired space in Fort Canning Arts Centre will make you feel like you're in France. With Le Jardin's Victorian era-inspired decor and greenery, you'll be transported to Monet's garden in Paris, the inspiration for this restaurant.

Both indoor and outdoor seating areas are available, depending on what you're going for. We love the al fresco area, which features Parisian bistro chairs (yes, those chairs) under parasols to shield you from the heat.

Similar to Cafe de Nicole's Flower, Le Jardin is pet-friendly, perfect if you're looking to include your fur kid in your special day.

Perfect for: The globetrotter bride who has always dreamed of having a Parisian wedding. J'adore!

5 Cox Terrace, Level 2, Singapore 179620, +65 8338 8281

Knots Cafe and Living

Knots Cafe and Living has two outlets, one in Paya Lebar and the other in Pasir Panjang. Hold your brunch in Paya Lebar if you want to invoke feelings of being in a lush green tropical paradise, while the Pasir Panjang branch is great if you want it to be magical - there's a stylish black and white chapel-style glasshouse inside the cafe.

Furthermore, since Knots is opened by Xpressflower, you know your floral needs will be well taken care of.

Perfect for: The green-fingered bride who wants all things plants-related… such as getting married in a glasshouse!

160 Paya Lebar Road, #01-07, Singapore 409022, +65 6817 0383

102E Pasir Panjang Road, #01-08, Singapore 118529, +65 6817 0383

Cafe Q Classified

Located in Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Cafe Q Classified is so gorgeous, it looks like a floral utopia.

The cutesy pink cafe is decked out in a variety of pastel-coloured flowers that cascade and surround the tables. If you want something small and intimate, the cafe has private nooks in the restaurant that perfectly seat a party of six.

Menu-wise, they serve typical brunch fare although there are a couple of interesting local dishes with a twist, like the indulgent Crazy Rich Meepok which has a whole grilled lobster on tagliatelle and uni sauce, topped with caviar to finish.

Perfect for: The dreamy bride who wants to live out her wildest floral fantasy

391 Orchard Road, #03-15, Singapore 238872, +65 6235 8812

Greenhouse

If you're missing the unbridled beauty of Thailand, you'll dig Greenhouse, Dusit Thani Laguna Resort's in-house restaurant. Owing to its location in the far east, you'll be rewarded with crisp fresh air and unobstructed views of the vast blue sky, rare in densely-populated Singapore.

The restaurant's decor incorporates lots of rattan and plants - a sight for sore eyes. At Greenhouse, patrons usually indulge in a buffet, although a la carte is an option too.

Perfect for: The adventurous bride who loves raw nature

1 Laguna Golf Green, Singapore 488047

Marguerite

How about having your brunch inside Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome? At Marguerite (which was recently awarded one Michelin star), you'll get to experience just that. Take in the restaurant's elegant contemporary decor surrounded by the varied flora and fauna in the dome while you dine on a sumptuous multi-course meal.

One huge plus of having your brunch at Marguerite? The lovely temperature in the Flower Dome, which constantly stays at a cool 20 degrees.

Perfect for: The discerning bride who appreciates the finer things in life

18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-09, Singapore 018593

Hortus

Perched just above Marguerite in the Flower Dome is Hortus, a partially-hidden restaurant with an entrance that makes it look as if you're going to paradise.

If you love natural sunlight but need cool temperatures to stay sane, Hortus is the one for you. With Hortus' at one side of the dome, you'll have plenty of sunlight streaming through the glass windows while enjoying the Flower Dome's chill temperatures.

Food-wise, Hortus does Mediterranean food (which they do extremely well) where sharing plates are the highlight, perfect for celebrating new familial bonds!

If you're torn between deciding on Marguerite or Hortus, just have both! You can choose to book both restaurants together, for a larger space and the best of both worlds.

Perfect for: The dreamy bride who wants her fairytale ending

18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-09, Singapore 018593

Botany

If you want a brunch location that has greenery, but you're not into outrageously OTT decor, Botany is the place for you.

The cafe, situated along Robertson Quay's bustling waterfront, is an urban oasis that sports pleasing Scandinavian decor where green chairs and plants add a pop of colour.

For the health conscious, you'll be pleased to know that BOTANY prioritises using natural spices, organic food and the best quality fresh produce.

Perfect for: The minimalist bride who wants that clean aesthetic, with just a splash of green

86 Robertson Quay, #01-03, Singapore 238245

Under Der Linden Restaurant

Yet another dining concept by the team behind Cafe de Nicole's Flower and Le Jardin, Under Der Linden is a restaurant inspired by romance.

More specifically, the famed poet Walther von der Vogelweide. For the uninitiated, Walther was a great German poet who often enthused about love (especially damsel-in-distress tropes) and romance.

Under Der Linden, which means 'under the lime trees', is named after his popular poem about two lovers who meet in nature under der linden.

And when you hold your brunch there, you and your partner can recreate this scene with your furry friends in tow! (Yes, we're giggling in delight too.)

At the restaurant, expect to feast on a wide range of dishes influenced by the various European countries.

Perfect for: The starry-eyed bride who wants a romance that's for the books

5B Portsdown Road, Singapore 139311

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.