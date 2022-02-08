Bottomless brunch in Singapore: Get social with Punch Bunch Sundays at Republic

Despite being less than a year old, we’d consider Republic at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore one of the best hotel bars that the city has to offer.

Inspired by the social, cultural trends and events of the 1960s, their cocktail menu is a veritable trove of historical anecdotes across four countries including Singapore, Italy and the United Kingdom. Last month, the bar launched Punch Brunch Sundays, alongside their punch bowl programme in an equally storied manner.

Once synonymous with every great soiree, punch was a main feature of opulent house parties in the 1960s. At Republic on Sunday afternoons (12pm-3pm), look forward to unlimited pours of this communal drink available in three flavours and more cocktails, paired with a substantial three-course menu for $168++.

Wake fresh on the right side of the bed with the Straits Gin Cup, a gin punch spiced up with herbal liqueur Bénédictine, cherry brandy and bitters — lemon shrub and sparkling water gives it a nice appetite-whetting lift.

Captain Dampier's Rack Punch. PHOTO: City Nomads

Or for something stiffer, opt for Captain Dampier’s Rack Punch. Named after an English explorer and swashbuckling pirate, this tipple packs a more flavoursome punch with Sri Lankan palm arrack stiffened with French cognac and pineapple-gula melaka syrup.

Take your time with the menu while sipping on the punches and chowing down on homemade sourdough with yuzu kombu butter.

Foie Gras Terrine. PHOTO: City Nomads

Punch Brunch Sundays officially kicks off with your choice of three different appetisers from an extensive list of 10 options. The Foie Gras Terrine is a must-order if you enjoy goose liver smooth and velvety. Accentuated with port wine gelée and macerated raisins, you’ll be tempted to order another airier-than-usual brioche to mop it all up.

What’s brunch without a bit of Avocado? Here, it’s paired with smoky burrata — the subtle smoke flavour and diced apple help cut through the richness. For texture, there’s toasted almonds while a light chilli lime dressing lends acidity. Don’t miss the Roasted Pumpkin either, which arrived as a surprised. We certainly weren’t expecting three textures of pumpkin. Feta cheese and aged balsamic pearls bring out the fruit’s sweetness.

Espresso Martini, Ruby Bellini. PHOTO: City Nomads

Before the main courses, the next round of drinks arrive. A great palate cleanser lies in the Prosecco-based Ruby Bellini; more tart than sweet, it paves the way for a couple of meaty entrees. Those in need of a little pick me up between courses can’t go wrong with the delightful Espresso Martini. Despite being on the thinner side — no cream! — the cocktail is smooth, flavourful, and easy drinking.

Hainanese Kurobuta Pork Chop. PHOTO: City Nomads

Oddly enough, the Hainanese Kurobuta Pork Chop was the clear winner amongst the mains. It might have been the fragrant chicken rice on the side, that well breaded and fried chop, or that sweet-savoury sauce drizzled moderately atop.

US Steak. PHOTO: City Nomads

On the other hand, it’s not hard to see why the US Steak remains the crowd pleaser. Cooked to a nice medium rare, the Angus ribeye is served with a decadent truffle potato cake and sautéed seasonal veggies. On our plate, we counted at least four: Asparagus, corn haricot vert, and romanesco. The star though, was the luscious sauce au poivre (pepper sauce), whipped up with green peppercorn, red wine, and cream.

The bottomless serves also include two clarified milk punches. With history that dates back to 1711, the cognac-based English Milk Punch is served clear and cold, with light viscosity, courtesy of ruby port, spices, and English breakfast tea.

Mini Warm Chocolate Pistachio Tart. PHOTO: City Nomads

For dessert, Republic has all the classics. Think Crêpe Suzette — accompanied by a refreshing soursop sorbet — Waffles with forest berry compote, and the classic nut and chocolate combination in the Mini Warm Chocolate Pistachio Tart.

After a gut-busting meal followed by a food coma, it’s fair to say that the value of Punch Brunch Sundays is derived from food executed with finesse (surpassing most bottomless brunches featuring all-you-can-eat) paired with well-made, but not overly complicated cocktails.

Republic is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039799, 6434 5288. Punch Brunch available every Sunday, 12 pm to 3pm.

READ ALSO: Valentine's Day suggestions for diehard foodies

This article was first published in City Nomads.