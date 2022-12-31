Boyfriend of the year? Singaporean surprises girlfriend with dream vacation to Paris, moving her to tears

Surprising a loved one with a gift can feel rather daunting as one can never really know how the recipient would react to it.

Well, a Singaporean man was calm when he recently surprised his girlfriend with a winter trip to Paris.

He was confident she'd take positively to the surprise. To be fair, who wouldn't?

According to him, she had long dreamt of visiting Paris one day and it looks like her partner was listening all along.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (Dec 28), Sundaycouple shared how the surprise trip to Paris made the woman so emotional that it moved her to tears.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sundaycouple/video/7182169575306415362?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7127081970231854594

The couple were seen chilling at home, watching a food and travel show about Paris.

It was clear how entranced the woman was by the city of love — when the Eiffel Tower and various French food appeared on-screen, they elicited a "wah" from her.

Her boyfriend brought her back down to earth though.

"But Paris very expensive. Maybe we go Bangkok instead," he suggested.

What she didn't know is that he'd already bought a pair of Singapore Airlines flight tickets to Paris for roughly $2,300.

According to the booking details, the vacation took place in early November.

On the day of the surprise, the couple had a morning workout together before sharing a meal at Arteastiq DePatio.

The man planned for the big reveal to happen at home. He scribbled destinations on two pieces of paper, asking his girlfriend to pick one.

In reality, he'd written "Paris" twice.

Upon picking her option, he showed her the flight tickets on his phone, leaving her stunned.

"Are you serious? You bought the tickets. I'm very touched," she said before tearing up.

In the comments section, netizens seemed just as touched by his actions, with many mentioning how they too were in tears.

"Oh my god, this made me tear up. Such a lovely gesture. You both are so lucky to have each other," one TikTok user said.

PHOTO: Screenshot/TikTok/Sundaycouple

A netizen mentioned how they could "only go Pasir Ris" as opposed to the French capital. This got a cheeky reply from a certain Chef Bob.

PHOTO: Screenshot/TikTok/Sundaycouple

Others cheekily suggested that another family member should be boarding that plane to Paris with them.

PHOTOS: Screenshots/TikTok/Sundaycouple

AsiaOne has reached out to Sundaycouple for more information.

Earlier this month, a woman in Kuala Lumpur received a sparkly pink Porsche 718 Spyder as a birthday present.

The surprise was a gift from her boyfriend who remembered a conversation they had about her wanting to own a "bling bling supercar".

He took her words seriously and presented the car to her in a clear container truck.

It had a massive "Happy Birthday" message plastered on the side and pink heart-shaped balloons added for good measure.

