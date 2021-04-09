Break fast this Ramadan with affordable gourmet burgers from Potato Head's new Muslim-friendly venture

Bored of traditional home cooked meals this Ramadan? How about indulging in some mouthwatering Muslim-friendly gourmet burgers? What’s more, you can get your meal delivered right to your doorstep.

The brainchild of Adam Penney, the executive chef of Three Buns by Potato Head, Tiga Roti is a new cloud kitchen concept that has got foodies talking since its launch last Thursday (April 1).

For the uninitiated, Three Buns by Potato Head has been a prominent player in the local gourmet burger scene and this latest venture brings their amazing flavours to a wider audience.

The seed for Tiga Roti was planted three years ago, after Penney met his now-wife Saffy. Through her, he got to learn more about Malay culture and the central role that food plays, he said in a media statement on the launch.

“I fully embraced the challenge to combine my love for burgers with my love for my wife, Saffy. I’ve always been drawn to how in Malay culture, every mealtime is a celebration of family and friends, where food is always one of the central pieces.

The Tiga Roti concept is designed to be part of that celebration — it’s something we’re extremely proud to have created for the community, delicious food and drink that everyone can enjoy together,” Penney shared.

At the time of writing, Tiga Roti is still in the process of obtaining halal certification from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis). But rest assured, only halal-certified quality ingredients from local suppliers are used in the kitchen. Tiga Roti also says it does not use any pork, lard or alcohol.

PHOTO: Tiga Roti

The extensive menu at Tiga Roti — reportedly the result of over 1,000 hours of work from Penney — includes Plug Three ($12), a beef burger that pays homage to Baby Huey, one of the classics from Three Buns.

Think plump beef patty with house ketchup, smokey mayo, onion pickle and, of course, some sharp cheddar cheese. But don’t think too much — you might actually end up breaking your fast.

PHOTO: Facebook/TigaRoti

If you want to go down the spicy route, Tiga Roti has got you covered as well. Aptly named Hot Dang ($15), this burger is filled with 24-hour slow-cooked pulled beef brisket smothered with an in-house rendang gravy.

Added on to it are a bunch of delightful condiments and toppings: cucumbers, scallions, pickled daikon, chilli and coconut aioli. Be warned though, this burger is meant for the brave at heart.

The menu also includes other burgers inspired by Three Buns, such as the S'Lambin lamb burger ($15), and sides such as the Fuhhh fries ($9).

Tiga Roti is now available for island-wide delivery via Oddle, Grab, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

ALSO READ: Feel like you're in JB again with these $4 Ramly burgers from a Yishun coffee shop stall

amierul@asiaone.com