Breakfast for $1.20: This Bugis stall serves up old-school dishes like peanut porridge and fried bee hoon

There's no denying that the Bugis area has plenty of food options for breakfast or brunch.

But when it comes to affordable and tasty, you've got to do little more research to get yourself a good deal.

So if you've not heard of Fatt Kee Shou Shi in Bugis, it might be time to add this stall to your list of go-to food joints.

After all, it's not everyday that you can find a hearty breakfast for as little as $1.20.

On Monday (Oct 3), a netizen shared on Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 her most recent meal at Fatt Kee Shou Shi.

Located in Albert Centre, this stall specialises in old-school Cantonese-style breakfast food.

The stall serves morning classics like charcoal-cooked peanut porridge, chee cheong fun, yam cake and fried bee hoon. According to the Facebook post, their items start at $1.20.

With those prices, it's no wonder that Fatt Kee Shou Shi is a popular spot among food lovers.

"I finally got to try their fried bee hoon [because] it was always sold out when I was there after 10am the last few times," the post read.

In the comments section, other netizens gave it their stamp of approval.

The next time you're in Bugis looking for breakfast that's cheap and good, you can consider Fatt Kee Shou Shi.

Just don't go too late, you'll might just risk missing out on trying their peanut porridge or fried bee hoon.

Address: 270 Queen Street, #01-68, Singapore 180270

Opening hours: Weekdays 7am to 11am, closed on weekends.

