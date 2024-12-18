Brew for a cause: JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee selling $25 set of 4 flavours, with proceeds going to charity

Love coffee and a good cause? This might be for you.

Homegrown singer-songwriter JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee has launched a $25 coffee set featuring four speciality brews.

Available from now until Dec 31, this limited-edition coffee set is part of Miracle Coffee's collaboration with three other local cafes — Glyph Supply Co, Equate Coffee and 2 Degrees North.

The four flavours in the set include the Miracle Aka, a tangy and bold espresso with pomegranate and hibiscus flower; Miracle Glyph, a fruity and fizzy coffee concoction with apricot and apple; Miracle Equate, a creamy coffee with aromatic coconut cream and peanut butter; and Miracle 2 Degrees North, a floral expresso with osmanthus and jasmine.

The coffee set can be purchased for both dine-in and takeaway at Miracle Coffee's outlet in the ArtScience Museum.

All proceeds from this charity set will go to Metta Cafe to provide vocational training for graduates of Metta School, which offers education and vocational training for special-needs children and youths.

This isn't the first time Miracle Coffee has collaborated with some of these brands.

In December last year, the cafe also worked with Glyph Supply Co and Equate Coffee, as well as Homeground Coffee Roasters to launch the Miracle 4 — a similar limited-edition four-brew series that was available until Dec 31, 2023.

First founded by JJ Lin in Taiwan in 2017, Miracle Coffee officially landed on our shores permanently on Dec 6, 2023.

The cafe carries Singapore-exclusive menu items like the Kaya Cloud ($11), an iced americano topped with kaya cream and gula melaka shavings.

They had previously launched limited-time-only pop-up stores in Singapore back in September 2022.

