'Hello police': Indomie and coffee concoction by Indonesian cafe stuns netizens

Coffee and instant noodles are staples in any home kitchen or office pantry.

A cafe in Indonesia, Bilik Rumah Coffee, decided to get creative and provide customers with a mash-up of both.

That's right, the menu item combines an iced latte with Indonesia's famous instant noodle brand Indomie.

TikTok user Mr_m.a_ uploaded a short clip of how one can prepare the drink last Sunday (Dec 8)

The in-video caption mentioned, in Malay, that the drink was "the world's first coffee fried noodles".

It added: "Let us see how it is made."

Making the drink began with mixing sugar, milk, ice and an espresso shot in a plastic cup.

Nothing out of the ordinary so far, right?

But instead of something sweet like whipped cream, the drink is topped with a lump of Indomie instant noodles instead.

There's also a serving of fried onions, chilli and a slice of lime added to the concoction.

In the comments section, netizens were baffled by what they saw, with many uncomfortable at the thought of gulping this odd-looking drink.

One TikTok user wrote: "Food is getting stranger nowadays."

"Hello police," another said jokingly, implying that this odd item might be worth reporting to the authorities.

Others took it as an opportunity to share their ideas for other quirky combinations, from laksa with teh tarik to ramen with cendol.

Earlier in August, Bilik Rumah Coffee shared a clip of the drink on its Instagram page, egging potential customers to give it a try.

The cafe added that this special drink is only available on Aug 17, Indonesia's National Day.

It's unclear if the drink is still being sold today.

Not your average cuppa

Last December, a spice-infused coffee was launched by Jingshi Coffee, a coffee chain in the Jiangxi province of China.

Sliced peppers and a douse of hot pepper powder are added to a regular cup of iced latte.

Local media reported that the cafe sells 300 cups of this spice-infused coffee a day, with the popular beverage going for about 20 yuan ($3.70) a cup.

