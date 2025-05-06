Singaporeans earning above $10k most likely to be concerned about impact of US tariffs in Singapore: AsiaOne survey

With more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of Singaporeans expressing concern towards the recent US tariffs, these unexpected developments would undoubtedly weigh on their minds after the May 3 general election.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has addressed the growing threat of weakened global organisations and trade system in a recorded video released on April 4 after US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose a 10 per cent tariff baseline on all countries on April 2.

"Singapore must brace itself for more shocks to come," said PM Wong, warning that the global calm and stability that once existed "will not return anytime soon".

And while Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh has supported the PM's call for national unity, other opposition party leaders such as Tan Cheng Bock and Lim Tean have criticised the incumbent's response as "fearmongering" and "barking mad" respectively during the General Election campaign period.

Level of concern differs by age, income level and occupation

To understand our readers' views on the recent geopolitical developments on this front, AsiaOne conducted a survey with 1,758 Singaporean respondents from April 10 to 15. Aside from the 68 per cent of respondents that have expressed at least some concerns about growing global threats, 52 per cent followed the news on US tariffs closely. We also found that the level of concern as well as the perceived factors that would help Singapore navigate this issue differed by age, income level and occupation.

Firstly, older and higher income respondents were the groups most likely to be concerned about the impact of US tariffs in Singapore. When asked to rate their level of concern towards growing global threats on a scale of one to five (with five being "extremely concerned"), 45 to 54-year-olds and those earning a monthly income of $10,000 and above were most likely to rate their concern level at four or five. These respondent groups were also most likely to closely follow the news on the US tariffs.

Secondly, strong global trade relations (44 per cent), diversified trade partners (41 per cent) and competent political leaders (33 per cent) were the top factors perceived to be important in helping Singapore navigate current geopolitical issues. However, respondents also prioritised these top factors differently, depending on their level of concern, age, income level and occupation.

Respondents who stated that they were "extremely concerned" were more likely than average to value strong global trade relations and competent government institutions.

Respondents who stated that they were "not at all" concerned were more likely than average to value transparent communication with citizens and businesses, as well as competent business leaders.

By income, older and higher income respondents were more likely to identify institutional stability and strong global trade relations as key factors. Respondents who were 45 years old and above were also more likely to value political stability, and those from the working population were more likely to value competent government institutions.

Respondents earning a monthly income of $10,000 and above were the most likely group to value diversified trade partners. On the other hand, lower-to-mid income and non-working population respondents were more likely to look to the actions of local leaders. Respondents who were not working were more likely to value competent political leaders, while those working and earning a monthly income below $5,000 were more likely to value transparent communication with citizens and businesses.

While the survey findings generally reflect that the recent geopolitical developments were concerning to a majority of Singaporeans, there were differing levels of concern and awareness and differing factors perceived to be important to help Singapore manage this change in the global trade environment.

Having retained all five Cabinet ministers in the tariff response task force formed before the election, the government's strong mandate will be closely observed as it navigates Singapore through these uncertain times.

