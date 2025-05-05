'Lest you forget, the SDP never say die': Chee Soon Juan says party already preparing for GE2030

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is discussing the "abnormal" results of the recent General Election, party secretary-general Chee Soon Juan said in a Facebook post on Monday (May 5).

"Feeling distraught with the shocking results is an understatement for many of us," he said.

Dr Chee's post comes after SDP lost in all four constituencies it contested in, prolonging the party's 28-year wait for a spot in Parliament.

He lost to the People's Action Party's (PAP) Poh Li San in Sembawang West SMC with 46.81 per cent of the votes.

He narrowly missed out on becoming a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) as the two NCMP seats went to WP, who lost by the slimmest margins of 2.94 per cent in Jalan Kayu SMC and 4.65 per cent in Tampines GRC, compared to Dr Chee's margin of 6.38 per cent.

In his Facebook post, Dr Chee thanked the 88,858 voters who supported SDP.

"Many of you whom I have spoken to in person and on social media told us that our messaging resonates with you. It is heartening to hear that."

He added that preparations for the 2030 General Election had already begun.

"Lest you forget, the SDP never say die."

Party chairman Paul Tambyah lost in his rematch with PAP's Liang Eng Hwa in Bukit Panjang SMC, securing 38.59 per cent of the votes.

In the 2020 General Election, Prof Tambyah garnered 46.27 per cent of the votes.

A three-cornered fight in Sembawang GRC saw the SDP losing to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung's PAP team, winning just 29.93 per cent of the votes.

Led by party’s vice-chairman Bryan Lim, the SDP team included deputy head of policy James Gomez, treasurer Surayah Akbar, and members Damanhuri Abas and Alfred Tan.

In Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, SDP's line-up lost to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's team with 26.54 per cent of the votes.

The SDP line-up included Jufri Salim, Ariffin Sha, Alec Tok and Dr Gigene Wong.

