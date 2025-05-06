Ministers Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat did not have any dealings with Fujian gang member Su Haijin: Statement

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung did not know Su Haijin personally or had any dealings with him, according to their press secretaries.

This comes after pictures of the two at dinners with Fujian gang member Su were posted to Instagram on May 5 by former Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo.

Su, 41, was one of 10 foreigners linked to Singapore's largest money laundering case. He was convicted in April last year and his assets confiscated.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Ong and Chee's press secretaries said that as ministers, the two meet a diverse range of people at various events and gatherings.

They had attended the dinners at the invitation of a friend, and Su happened to be there, the statement said, adding that Ong recalls Su being at another dinner months later as well.

"The ministers do not know Su personally, and have had no contact or dealings with him, before or since these occasions."

The statement also added: "The PAP Government upholds a high standard of integrity and the ministers are determined to uphold this, even though in the course of their work they may inadvertently come into contact with people who are later established to be unsavoury."

"Maintaining this standard is non-negotiable."

