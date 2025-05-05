We may not have won Punggol, but we won something deeper: WP's Harpreet Singh on GE2025

It's been an "unforgettable" nine days of campaigning that culminated in a loss for this Workers' Party (WP) member, but he may not have thrown in the towel just yet.

There's more to the campaign for General Election 2025 than just victory and loss, WP Punggol GRC candidate Harpreet Singh Nehal said in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 4).

"We may not have won the Punggol seat last night — but we won something deeper," the 59-year-old said. "Hope. Trust. A step forward."

Singh, along with teammates Alia Mattar, Jackson Au and Alexis Dang lost to the People's Action Party (PAP) team consisting Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Janil Puthucheary, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling as well as Yeo Wan Ling.

Recalling his experience during campaigning, Singh said that he and his team walked the ground and listened to residents, speaking up "for a better, fairer, more open Singapore".

"Nearly half of Punggol stood with us," he stated. "That alone tells us: something is shifting."

This shift represents a "spark" of belief, courage and hope, he commented.

"We may not have crossed the finish line this time, but that's no reason to give up hope. Because when enough of us believe in change, and act on it — change comes."

On behalf of his team, Singh also expressed his gratitude to Singaporeans for the encouragement and support his team received throughout the campaigning.

"The future is ours to shape — together," he concluded.

Singh and his team earned 51,663 votes, or 44.83 per cent of total votes for Punggol GRC. The PAP team received 55.17 per cent or 63,589 votes.

WP failed to increase its tally of 10 elected MPs from the 2020 GE, but is set to add two Non-Constituency MPs in the new Parliament.

'Here to serve': DPM Gan

DPM Gan and his Punggol GRC team took to Waterway Point on Sunday afternoon, thanking residents for their support and interacting with them.

Referring to him as the "Task force man", residents snapped pictures with DPM Gan as well as his team, sharing congratulatory words with them.

"I think the key message is really that I'm here to serve," DPM Gan told AsiaOne. "I'll be looking forward to talking to them."

He will be organising engagement sessions with Northshore residents to better understand their concerns, he said.

"We also want to better understand (residents') concerns and their worries, and see how we can help them address some of the concerns so that they can move forward with confidence," DPM Gan added.

He will be holding a meet-the-people session every Monday from 8pm to 10pm at Block 402 Northshore Drive, #01-01, S820402.

Sessions will be held every Monday, except for the fifth Monday of the month and on the eve of public holidays as well as public holidays.

