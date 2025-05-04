'I'm here to serve': DPM Gan celebrates victory with PAP team in Punggol

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong celebrated the People's Action Party's (PAP) win in Punggol GRC and reassured residents of his readiness to serve as their new MP on Sunday (May 4) afternoon.

DPM Gan and the four-member PAP team for Punggol GRC — featuring Dr Janil Puthucheary, Sun Xueling and Yeo Wan Ling — made their rounds at Waterway Point, thanking residents for their unwavering support during the general election on Saturday.

During the walkabout, DPM Gan and the Punggol team received words of congratulations and took pictures with excited residents, who called him the "Taskforce man".

"I think the key message is really that I'm here to serve. I'll be looking forward to talking to them," he told AsiaOne, adding that he will be organising various sessions, from dialogue sessions to round table discussions, to engage with Northshore residents and understand their concerns.

He was also candid about the uncertainty looming ahead, considering an "unstable" global situation.

"We also want to better understand (residents') concerns and their worries, and see how we can help them address some of the concerns so that they can move forward with confidence," he added.

He also fielded a question regarding progress on the Economic Resilience Taskforce that he is leading to mitigate the impact of the US tariffs that were imposed on April 2.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Gan said that he has shared his initial thoughts on proposed measures with the rest of the taskforce members, which include Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.

"The taskforce members are now going through and understanding the proposals," he said, adding that he will share details once they are finetuned.

Last night, the PAP's Punggol GRC team emerged victorious after a close race against the Worker's Party (WP), who fielded new faces Harpreet Singh, Jackson Au, Siti Alia Abdul Rahim Mattar and Alexis Dang.

Gan's team received 55.17 per cent of votes, while the WP team trailed closely behind with 44.83 per cent of votes.

