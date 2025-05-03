PAP's Gan Siow Huang wins Marymount SMC with 70.70% of votes over PSP's Jeffrey Khoo

Results for Marymount SMC GE2025

Gan Siow Huang (PAP) 70.70% Jeffrey Khoo (PSP) 29.30%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Marymount SMC against the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

PAP's Gan Siow Huang received 14,868 votes while PSP's Jeffrey Khoo received 6,163 votes.

Marymount SMC has 23,275 electors.

In the 2020 general election, PAP won Marymount SMC with a vote share of 55.04 per cent against PSP.

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

editor@asiaone.com