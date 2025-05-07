Russia and Ukraine exchange 205 prisoners of war each

Russia and Ukraine swapped 205 prisoners of war each in an exchange mediated by the United Arab Emirates, both sides said on Tuesday (May 6).

"Today, Ukraine has brought back 205 warriors," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram app, thanking the UAE for their help.

Russia's human rights ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova thanked Russia's defence ministry and other agencies involved.

"For many families, today has become a celebration of reunification - anxiety and uncertainty have given way to the joy of a loved one returning home," she said.

Ukraine's prisoners of war affairs organisation said the returned prisoners consisted of 202 enlisted men and three officers from various parts of the military and national guard.

It said today's swap was the fifth this year and the 64th of the entire war, which has run for more than 38 months.

