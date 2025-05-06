Man arrested for alleged theft of items amounting to $2,900 at shops in Changi Airport

A British man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items amounting to over $2,900 from shops at Changi Airport.

These items included perfumes, cosmetics, wine, confectionery and a wallet.

The police said in a statement on Monday (May 5) that they were alerted to a case of shop theft at Shilla Perfume and Cosmetic in the transit area of a Changi Airport terminal at about 9.45 pm on April 15.

According to preliminary investigations and CCTV footage, the man had entered the shop and allegedly left with a bottle of perfume without paying.

The retail supervisor later noticed the missing bottle from the shop’s shelf while taking stock of the inventory.

In a follow-up investigation, officers from Airport Police Division were able to identify and arrest the 32-year-old.

The man is expected to be charged on Wednesday with eight counts of theft in dwelling. If found guilty, he may be jailed up to seven years, fined or both for each count.

