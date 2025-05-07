'Two giants of public service': PM Wong thanks Teo Chee Hean and Heng Swee Keat as they retire from politics

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his gratitude to Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat for their contributions to Singapore as they retire from politics after the recent general election.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 6), PM Wong expressed his gratitude to the "two giants of public service", thanking them for their "immense contributions to Singapore and Singaporeans".

He also shared valedictory letters he had written to SM Teo and DPM Heng in his post.

"Their decades of service have helped build the strong foundations that my team and I now stand on, as we chart the way forward for Singapore," said PM Wong.

Both DPM Heng and SM Teo announced their retirements from politics on Nomination Day (April 23), and they did not stand for re-election.

'Steadfast comrade and cherished friend'

In his post, PM Wong commended DPM Heng for his "extensive contributions" over the past 40 years, noting that he spent his "entire working life" to serving Singapore and Singaporeans.

DPM Heng began his career as a police officer, before joining the Administrative Service where he held key positions in the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore before entering politics in 2011 where he "brought rigour and dedication".

In his role as Minister for Education, DPM Heng "believed deeply in nurturing the full potential of every child, regardless of their starting point".

Under his leadership, the ranking of secondary schools was abolished, and subject-based banding was piloted. He also guided planning to create more degree places for Singaporeans, resulting in the Singapore Institute of Technology becoming Singapore's fifth autonomous university.

SkillsFuture was another key initiative launched under DPM Heng's guidance, said PM Wong.

DPM Heng was also thanked for being "a steady and trusted steward" as Minister of Finance by strengthening international ties while supporting Singapore's domestic economy.

PM Wong noted the "tough but necessary decisions" that DPM Heng had to make, including the GST hike that "helped Singapore maintain a balanced budget and build up our reserves".

DPM Heng also proved himself with his "calm leadership, grace under pressure, and concern for ordinary Singaporeans" during the Covid-19 pandemic when he delivered five Budgets in year 2020 alone "to save lives and livelihoods, and prepare Singapore to emerge stronger from the crisis".

PM Wong also detailed DPM Heng's contributions as an MP in Tampines and then East Coast in 2020, which led to key developments like Our Tampines Hub and "a more vibrant and greener community".

"I only wish that our partnership could have been longer. You have been a steadfast comrade and cherished friend," PM Wong said, adding that DPM Heng has always been generous with advice and "unstinting in [his] mentorship".

'Unwavering stability and leadership'

In a separate letter to SM Teo, PM Wong thanked him for dedicating his "entire 53-year career to safeguarding and advancing the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans".

"Your contributions, particularly in the areas of defence, climate action, diplomacy and security, have left an indelible mark on our nation," he wrote.

SM Teo began his career as a navy officer in 1972 and rose through the ranks before leaving the Singapore Navy to enter politics in 1992.

As Minister for Defence, SM Teo strengthened Singapore's military capabilities and fostered ties with defence partners, resulting in the "3rd Generation transformation of the Singapore Armed Forces" thanks to his foresight in creating an integrated and networked force.

After transitioning into the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2011, SM Teo led the transformation of the Home Team by "accelerating the integration of technology to speed up and strengthen police and civil defence responses".

He also simultaneously took on a role as Coordinating Minister for National Security, where he established the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore to enhance Singapore's external and domestic strategies.

Beyond security, SM Teo also contributed to the lives of young Singaporeans as Minister for Education where he "drove bold and necessary reforms", including single-session primary schools and a review of the Mother Tongue Languages curriculum.

PM Wong also commended SM Teo's work as a "steadfast anchor" who "provided unwavering stability and leadership" in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC where he was re-elected five times.

SM Teo was also thanked for being a dependable mentor for People's Action Party MPs, including PM Wong who personally benefitted from his "generous guidance and wise counsel".

"My team and I will do our utmost to continue your ethos – protecting what we have built, and bringing Singapore onward and upward," said PM Wong, concluding the letter by thanking SM Teo for his service again.

